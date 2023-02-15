When the Wallace Govs and the Enterprise State Boll Weevils get together, it is always a big game simply because of the rivalry between the two schools. But when the two schools play Thursday night at Westgate’s Northcutt Field, it will be for more than winning a baseball game.

This game will kick off the 2023 Hits for Heroes series. Now in its 11th year, Hits for Heroes is a charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness of wounded service members, financially aiding service organizations, and sponsoring athletic events that accomplish these goals.

So far, Hits for Heroes has raised more than $425,000 to support local veterans programs. Every dollar raised goes directly to support this mission.

“We’re playing for something more important than baseball,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “We’re playing for the true heroes of the country. We’ve had players in the past and the present who have had family members in the military. This is a good way to bring attention to our military community and thank these men and women for their service. I am just thankful that Wallace College continues to be asked to participate in this event.”

“Our city and our college have always been big supporters of the military,” Enterprise coach Bubba Frichter said. “We’ve got Fort Rucker right next door and it’s always important to show our appreciation to our current military and our veterans. It’s also important for our guys to know the story behind some of veterans so they can better understand what they have gone through. “We can play baseball today because of the sacrifice these guys have made for us in the past.”

This year’s event will be different from year’s past. Instead of being spread out over a two-week period, nine games will be played in four days at Northcutt Field.

“In the past, we had a week of activities in Dothan and a week in Ozark,” said Ali Wozniak, who is this year’s Hits for Heroes Coordinator. “So in a way we had grown a little too big. This makes it easier to coordinate and manage. I don’t think it will impact our revenue at all.”

Wallace and Enterprise get things started Thursday night at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Carroll and Wicksburg high schools will play at 4:30.

Saturday’s action gets started at 9 a.m. when Northside Methodist Academy takes on Opp. That will be followed by the traditional opening ceremony at noon. After that, Houston Academy will play Headland at approximately 12:30, followed by Dale County and Houston Academy at 3:30.

Monday’s action will feature four games. Dothan and G.W. Long get things started at 9 a.m. Cottonwood and Providence will play at noon. The third game at 3 p.m. will feature Ashford and Early County. The final game of the day at 6 will feature Rehobeth and Slocomb.

Wozniak has been involved with Hits for Heroes since 2017. She said it is a labor of love.

“My mom and my dad were both in the military,” she said. “When I was growing up, we were always taught when we saw a veteran to shake their hands and to thank them for their service. This was just something I needed to do. I want to acknowledge all the veterans for what they have done for us.”

Wozniak also emphasized that although the format has changed, everything else remains the same.

“The helicopter will still fly in Saturday during the opening ceremony. On board will be a veteran who will bring in a baseball for the ceremonial opening pitch. This is an emotional ceremony and something everyone likes to see.”