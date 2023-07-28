The Ashford 10U All-Stars opened the Dixie Youth Boys Division II AAA World Series in Ruston, La., with a pair of wins, claiming an 18-12 victory over the North Carolina champions on Thursday and a 14-4 victory over the Virginia champs on Friday.

Ashford, the Alabama state champion, advanced to play Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against the Mississippi state champion in the 10-team double-elimination bracket.

In Thursday’s win, Ashford scored eight runs in the second inning and four in the third to pull away from a 5-5 tie for a 17-9 lead over the all-stars from Anson County, N.C., and held on.

Finn Helms went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in and Kruize Love was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and also drove in four runs to pace the Ashford offense. Samuel Sowell added a hit and RBI and Jase Eyler had a run batted in off a bases-loaded walk.

Eyler, the second of three pitchers, picked up the pitching win. He worked 2 2/3 of the four innings. He scattered five hits and allowed five runs, but only two runs were earned.

Ashford rallied late in Friday’s win over Lunenburg, Va. Trailing 3-0, Ashford erupted with seven runs in the bottom of the third and added four in the fourth and three more in the fifth to win 14-4.

Patrick Anderson and Love both went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Love had a triple among his two hits. Charlie Enfinger was also 2-for-3 and had two runs batted in. JaKobi Coachman and Itty Fields both had a hit and a run batted in and Elyer had a RBI ground out.

Helms, the starting pitcher, earned the pitching win, allowing three runs and giving up just one hit. He struck out five. After Sowell struggled in the fourth, Fields worked the final two innings, hurling a one-hit shutout with one strikeout.