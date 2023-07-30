The Ashford 10U all-star team’s run at the DYB Division II AAA World Series came to an end Sunday with a 5-1 loss to Anson County, N.C. in Ruston, La.

Ashford, the Alabama state champions, went 2-2 overall. It lost to Hatley (Miss.) 10-5 on Saturday after winning the first games – 18-12 over Anson on Thursday and 14-4 over Lunenburg, Va., on Friday.

In Sunday’s loss to the North Carolina state champions, Ashford earned only six hits off Anson County pitching. JaKobi Coachman delivered three of the hits. Jace Eyler added a double and scored the lone run.

Four pitchers threw for Ashford. Eyler started and went two innings, giving up five hits, but allowing only two runs, just one earned, while striking out two. Itty Fields also pitched two innings, allowing three hits and two runs with only one earned. He struck out three. Coachman worked 1 2/3 innings and struck out three, while giving up an unearned run and one hit. Finn Helms pitched the last 1/3.

In Saturday’s loss to Mississippi, Fields had the highlight on offense with an inside-the-park grand slam homer that put Ashford up 4-2 in the bottom of the first inning. Charlie Enfinger (single), Patrick Anderson (reached on fielder’s choice) and Samuel Sowell (walk) scored on the play.

Anderson finished with two hits and Helms drove in a run on a fielder’s choice with Enfinger scoring.

Ashford led 5-4 after three innings, but the Mississippi champs scored four in the fourth and two in the sixth to take the win.