Australian national softball team to practice, play in Dothan in late June

The Australian national softball team will make a detour to Dothan on its way to the World Games in Birmingham this summer to practice, hold a clinic and play an exhibition game against some local all-stars at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Dothan on June 28 and spend three days here before heading to Birmingham to continue preparations for the World Games, which begin July 9.

Australian native Sharon O’Mara, a former pitching coach at Troy University and owner of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise since 2014, pitched the idea of showcasing the national team in the Wiregrass after being contacted by Australian coach Laing Harrow.

“The head coach from the Australian national team called and asked me if I could just help with some logistics with the team that’s going to be playing in the World Games in Birmingham in early July,” O’Mara said during a press conference Tuesday.

“A couple of conversations later, he said, ‘You know, I’d really like to bring the team down your way for a couple of days and let the team work out in the Wiregrass and showcase the team.’

“Obviously being from Australia and knowing that group and several of the folks on that team, I thought what a great opportunity to showcase a world class team in the Wiregrass, which is where I’ve lived for the last 13 years.”

O’Mara then contacted Rhonda Kirk, the supervisor at the Westgate Softball Complex, and the wheels were set in motion.

“That sort of led into the folks at Visit Dothan, who have been wonderful as far as getting this set up,” O’Mara continued. “The team will fly in from the Canada Cup and arrive here on the evening of June 28. On June 29, a Wednesday, the team will be out here (Westgate Complex). We’re putting together a clinic for about 100 to 120 local travel ball players who will come in.

“The team will practice and train with those girls, have lunch with them and just interact with them over a couple of hours. After that, the team will do a practice out here at Westgate and that will be open to the public for viewing.

“Then on Thursday, the team will come out and the big showcase event will be that evening, probably around about 5 to 6 p.m. to play 15 locals of Wiregrass talent on an all-star team we are putting together right now. We’ll announce that team in about two weeks. That team is going to be pulled from Wiregrass girls who have played in college, or about to enter college.

“So they’ll be able to come back out here on fields they’ve probably played before in front of friends and family and play against the Australian national team in an exhibition game that will be open to the public.”

O’Mara said Dothan native and former Auburn softball great Kasey Cooper and former Alabama star and current Geneva softball coach Ashley Holcombe Bell will coach the local all-stars. Both are past players for Team USA.

“We’re really excited about that and just for the Wiregrass community,” O’Mara said. “Softball is a fairly big sport around here and I know the young girls and even the coaching staff I’ve spoken to who will be involved are really excited to host this team.”

It will also give the Australian team a chance to get acclimated to the usual hot summer weather in Alabama.

“I think to give them that experience down here is going to be awesome for them,” O’Mara said. “I’m not sure how they’ll deal with the heat.”

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba sees it as a win-win situation for the players and area.

“We put a lot of money and love and resources into our sports facilities and we’re extremely proud of them,” Saliba said. “We think it’s such a wonderful opportunity that the athletes from our area will have a chance to be here and play a team like an Australian national team.

“It’s just such a good opportunity. And at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about … providing opportunities for our youth and an opportunity for our citizens to get to come out to a great event.

“We’re going to get them ready for Birmingham.”