By staying with a Dothan family during the PGA Tour Canada Qualifying Tournament being held at Highland Oaks this week, Sacramento State golfer Riley Bell believes he’s benefitted in more ways than one.

“I kept remembering today, one of the main things actually, is they just have all their friends and family in church praying for me,” Bell said. “And that’s really something that helped, just knowing how many people – my family at home and my new family here – they were all praying for me.”

Competing as an amateur, Bell had a professional-like performance in shooting a 6-under par 66 during the first round Tuesday of the four-round tournament comprised of professionals and amateurs who are trying to earn entry onto the PGA Tour Canada circuit.

While the Yuba City, Calif., native is still part of his college team, Bell targeted playing this week in Dothan, which is one of six sites for PGA Tour Canada Q-School – five in the United States and one in Canada.

“It’s ended up working out fantastically,” Bell said of coming to Dothan. “It was my first choice just because it’s the only tournament of the six sites that didn’t conflict with my college schedule or my wedding in June."

Calling himself “a traveling man,” Bell finished a college tournament last week before catching a flight to Dothan. When he completes the tourney this week, he’ll be back playing for Sacramento State next week.

“I did my laundry the night after a tournament on Friday evening and hopped on a plane Saturday morning to come to Dothan,” Bell said. “Actually, the day after we finish up here I’m heading to Bandon (Ore.) Dunes for another college tournament.

“So I’m a traveling man right now.”

He’s also having the time of his life being in Alabama for the first time and staying with Dr. Tim and Kathy Gannon.

“It happened by chance, really, and by a little luck,” Bell said. “I’m involved with College Golf Fellowship … it’s like a ministry for college golfers … and David Gannon is a College Golf Fellowship staffer in Arizona and I had met him within the past year and he is from Dothan.

“I reached out to College Golf Fellowship and his family opened their door to me.”

Bell said he’s felt right at home and even attended church with the family Sunday. His Christian faith is not only a major part of his life, but also of his golf game.

“I remember a time today I was super nervous over a putt and I just prayed, ‘God, I know You’ve got this … You’re in it with me,’” Bell said.

“I have written on my yardage book, ‘God is not against me, He is in it with me, working through me and fighting for me.’

“That was another big mantra I had going for me today, knowing that God is fighting for me. He’s fighting for me even on days when I don’t shoot 66, right? I just want to see what God has in store for me.”

Bell also gets inspiration reading books written by Dr. Bhrett McCabe, which helps him to stay mentally focused.

“That’s something I work diligently on,” Bell said of his mental frame of mind. “This game is a never-ending challenge. He’s (McCabe) super encouraging on the mental side of the game.

“I also have it written on my yardage book right now that helps me when I’m out there thinking ahead that says, ‘The only thing that’s certain is uncertainty.’ I just kept reminding myself of that today, because you form stories in your mind … you have doubts in your mind … but I just try and remember a lot of this is out of my control. The best thing I can do is take myself out of it and just go and compete.”

On Tuesday, Bell had five birdies on the front nine with one bogey and two birdies on the back nine.

“Nothing too long of a putt was made today – I had great speed, though, on my long putts and that helped,” Bell said. “My favorite birdie was hole 5, that par 3 with the water and that pin on the left … I hit a nice 7-iron from like 183 and used the ridge a little bit and hit it to about 10 feet and made it. That was a big bonus.”

The Highland Oaks layout suits Bell’s style of play.

“Besides a couple of the holes, I hit driver, and I love hitting driver, so it suits me well,” he said. “I grew up on Bermuda fairways at home, so I feel comfortable on the Bermuda fairways and around the green, so that’s a big plus.”

So far, so good.

“This is pretty much my first taste of a four-day, pro tournament,” Bell said. “I know it’s a long journey and I’m just super grateful for the opportunity to come out here and compete and see what I’ve got.”

While enjoying being on the road and playing the sport he loves, there is a downside.

“I do miss my fiancé,” Bell said. “Her name is Kiley Anderson. We’ve been engaged since July of last summer. She has graduated and is in the working field now. I look up to her in a lot of ways.”

Play continues on Wednesday morning with the first tee times set for 6:10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and there is no cost for admission. The tournament ends on Friday.

To check out scores, go to www.pgatour.com/canada.