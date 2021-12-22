Bowling legend Walter Ray Williams, Jr., gives clinic at Patricia Lanes in Dothan

From horseshoe pitching champion to millionaire bowler, Walter Ray Williams, Jr., was at ease finishing off some French fries while visiting with some local bowlers at Patricia Lanes.
“I’m actually a bit of an introvert, but when I’m playing horseshoes or bowling, that’s more of my environment, so I’m comfortable,” Williams said after switching seats for an interview.
Whether in Houston, as he was this past week participating in a professional doubles bowling tournament, or hosting a clinic as he was in Dothan on Wednesday, Williams is at home in the confines of a bowling alley.
His remarkable career started by pitching horseshoes as a youngster in his native California.
“My nickname is ‘Deadeye,’” Williams said. “I got that when I was 10 years old from playing horseshoes. They had the world horseshoe tournament in South Gate, Calif., and I had gotten really good, really fast.
“Within a year I finished second at the junior world championships and I’m playing against kids who are 14, 15, 16 years old and I was 10. I had 45 ringers out of 50 shoes in the qualifying round and one of the statisticians pinned ‘Deadeye’ on the back of my shirt and it stuck.”
The following year Williams became the youngest to ever win the junior championships.
“I was a champion horseshoe pitcher, so I knew I had some talent with underhand arm swing,” Williams said of trying bowling. “When I got introduced to bowling I liked it, and I was decent at it. I only bowled one year when I was 11 and then it wasn’t until I was a senior in high school that I got reintroduced to it.
“Even though I knew I was good at horseshoes, I didn’t know that it would really translate. I thought it would be really cool to make a living in bowling. Fortunately I was able to.”
Before graduating from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in physics and a minor in mathematics, Williams bowled three events in 1981 – earning a measly $25. By 1986, his fourth full season on the PBA Tour, Williams pocketed $142,970 in earnings.
By the time he retired last spring from a full-time schedule on the PBA Tour, Williams had earned more than $4.9 million, had the tour record for titles at 47 and had been named PBA Bowler of the Year seven times.
“When I was really competitive, I was a good shot maker,” Williams said. “There’s a lot more to bowling than most people realize. You have to learn to play in different lane conditions; different parts of the lane.
“A beginner comes out there and looks and thinks, ‘I just throw the ball at the head pin.’ The reality is there is way more to it than that; I mean way more to it.
“Learning how to play the right side of the lane, the middle part of the lane, even the left part of the lane for a right hander, which is not something you see a lot of, but it does happen.”
Williams, who still plays some on the PGA Seniors Tour and in regional tournaments, knew when it was time to slow down.
“I’ve got arthritis in all of my fingertips,” Williams said. “I had to change my grip about 11 years ago.
“I’ve got a pulled groin muscle that I’m dealing with, which has really affected my bowling this year. I had a hernia operation this year … lots of these fun things going on.
“I just can’t do exactly what I want as much as I used to, which is a tough thing to admit, but it’s also part of nature and all of that stuff. The age has definitely become a difference. Mentally, I don’t feel like I’m 62, but physically I’m definitely 62.”
Bowling has also transformed to more of a power game on the pro circuit, with many of the younger players using two hands to roll the ball instead of the traditional approach.
“I managed to be player of the year when I was 50, so bowling definitely is not as physical as other sports,” Williams said. “However, the way the younger players play the game, it has become a lot more physical.
“It’s more of a power game. If you watch guys who bowl on TV who are really good on tour, they use a lot more power than I do.
“Even though you still need accuracy, the power has become the more dominant thing on the bowling tour. They have the power and the accuracy to go with it. That’s what makes those guys really good, because they have both.”
Giving clinics, such as the one he put on in Dothan, is a way Williams can continue to give back to the sport.
“Watch this gentleman here,” Williams said, pointing over to one of the lanes before the clinic began. “When he pushes off, his ball should go before his leg does and his leg is the first thing that moves. He’s what we call is really late with the swing and so he basically kind of walks to the line.
“Now he may have a reason for it. He may have a knee injury or leg problems … something like that. But more than likely, that’s how he learned to bowl and just didn’t change it because he didn’t know any better. It doesn’t mean he can’t be a good bowler, because some guys win tournaments on TV doing that.
“But, when you watch someone like him and you watch a pro, you see how smoother the pros are. They are more fluid. That’s where the better timing comes in.”
Williams enjoys trying to teach others.
“I also explain to them that you don’t have to do exactly what I say, but 90 percent of the good bowlers do what I talk about,” Williams said. “I think what I teach will help the average bowler become a better bowler a little easier.
“I talk about the timing a lot. Unfortunately, probably 80 to 90 percent of the bowlers don’t have good timing, because they either didn’t get good instruction or whatever the case is. It’s hard to change stuff when you just go out there and start bowling.”
In 2006, Williams passed bowling legend Earl Anthony for all-time career wins on the tour when he recorded his 42nd championship.
Anthony was one of the bowlers Williams admired before he got into the sport.
“His last year on tour was my first year on tour, so I got to meet him and got to be pretty good friends with him,” Williams said.
Now Williams is someone bowlers of all ages gravitate towards.
“For me to go somewhere kind of off the beat and path to do these kinds of things, is a nice little treat for them,” Williams said. “At least I hope so.”