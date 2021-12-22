Bowling legend Walter Ray Williams, Jr., gives clinic at Patricia Lanes in Dothan

“It’s more of a power game. If you watch guys who bowl on TV who are really good on tour, they use a lot more power than I do.

“Even though you still need accuracy, the power has become the more dominant thing on the bowling tour. They have the power and the accuracy to go with it. That’s what makes those guys really good, because they have both.”

Giving clinics, such as the one he put on in Dothan, is a way Williams can continue to give back to the sport.

“Watch this gentleman here,” Williams said, pointing over to one of the lanes before the clinic began. “When he pushes off, his ball should go before his leg does and his leg is the first thing that moves. He’s what we call is really late with the swing and so he basically kind of walks to the line.

“Now he may have a reason for it. He may have a knee injury or leg problems … something like that. But more than likely, that’s how he learned to bowl and just didn’t change it because he didn’t know any better. It doesn’t mean he can’t be a good bowler, because some guys win tournaments on TV doing that.