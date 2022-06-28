CCW Fanfest set for Saturday at The Crossing at Big Creek in Dothan

Cowboy Dennis Gale was asked why he continues to be involved in wrestling after 46 years in the business.

“You can’t get it out of your blood,” Gale said. “It’s like farming. You may not make any money farming whatsoever, but you can’t get it out of your blood.”

Gale, the longtime wrestler and promoter, is bringing back the Continental Championship Wrestling Fanfest this Saturday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The event, which features professional wrestlers from the past along with a new generation of stars, will be held for the first time at The Crossing at Big Creek in Dothan. A meet and greet with the wrestlers for the fans will be held from 2 p.m. until 6:30 and the matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30.

More than 30 wrestlers headline an impressive roster – some who will just take part in the meet and greet and others who will enter the squared circle and compete.

Among the former CWC stars scheduled to be in attendance are Ron and Robert Fuller, Scott Armstrong, Jimmy Golden, Mr. Olympia Jerry Stubbs, Davey and Johnny Rich, Lord Humongous, Dr. Tom Prichard, Roy Lee Welch, Frankie Lancaster and Wildcat Wendell Cooley.

A couple of nationally-known stars during their wrestling days who weren’t part of CCW – Tony Atlas, Jesse James (Brian Armstrong) and Cowboy Bob Orton – are also part of the show.

“We want all the old Continental guys, but then we want to turn around and bring in somebody that they’ve (fans) never met,” Gale said.

Both Orton and Atlas are scheduled to wrestle – Orton teaming with Michael Stevens to take on Atlas and Sal Rinauro.

Among the headline bouts will be an NWA women’s world championship match between current title holder Kamille against Miranda Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry Gordy, a popular wrestler for many years.

“I know the NWA isn’t important as it used to be, but that’s still an important event – an NWA world championship match back in Dothan, Alabama,” Gale said. “There hasn’t been one of them in Dothan in 40 years.”

Of course no CCW reunion card would be complete with the appearance of announcer Charlie Platt and the referee Larry Brock, both as well-known as the wrestlers themselves.

Gale began wrestling as a 16-year-old after begging for a workout with the legendary Dynamite Dick Dunn when a card was held in his hometown of Jakin, Ga.

“We were helping set up the ring – school kids after school – and I said, ‘Mister … because I thought I could whip three bears, not one … and he finally got aggravated with me and said, ‘I’m going to put you in there with my nephew.’

“I went through him (nephew) like cold water. He was training to be a wrestler and going around to set up the ring. So Dick went back there (dressing room), changed and came back out there and put me in the ring.

“In less than two minutes, I could not breathe, I could not walk, I could not talk and I looked like I was burnt with cigars (bruises) all over the place. That’s how it all started. Then me and him got to be friends after I became 18. It’s just unreal what I learned from the man.”

Clay Dempsey, the Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment at The Crossing at Big Creek, is excited to host the event in partnership with Gale.

“I grew up going to the Farm Center (to watch wrestling), so I’ve got memories growing up watching it there and on WTVY on Saturdays,” Dempsey said. “I would get mad if football went into overtime because I wanted to watch wrestling.

“Dennis was kind enough to let me come to Fanfest at the Peanut Festival (in 2019) and we started talking. We brought three or four wrestling events out here before COVID and they were growing. We had planned Fanfest for April of 2020 (before COVID caused it to be cancelled). I have such respect for this CCW heritage.

“We just want everyone to come out and have a great time and kind of go back down memory lane (meet and greet) and then hang around for the night (matches).”

Ringside tickets are $50 (front row), $40 (second row) and $30 (third row). There will be floor seats behind the ringside seats for $25 and bleacher seats will be $20.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 229-205-6043. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

“We just think this is a wonderful card – it’s going to be a good night – and anybody who misses it is going to hear about it later on and wish they had come on,” Gale said.

While Gale won’t be part of the wrestling action Saturday – he’s recovering from heart surgery last October – he’s not ready to hang up the boots.

“Oh, I’m going to,” Gale said of returning to the ring. “My wife said no, but I’m going to.”