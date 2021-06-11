CEO/president Ron Creel is father of Alabama State Games

Ron Creel is a stickler for details, thus he showed patience and understanding as a staff member approached him and noted her T-shirt for the opening ceremonies didn’t fit properly.
“This is a business, so you have to be very public-relations minded and handle every discussion diplomatically,” Creel said with a chuckle while completing his breakfast on Friday at a local Dothan hotel.
Creel, the CEO/president of the Alabama State Games, has been the leader of the organization since its inception in 1982. The event is being held in the Wiregrass this weekend for the fourth time, bringing thousands of athletes to the area for the Olympic-style games.
For many years, Creel was very hands-on in handling the day-to-day operations of the ASF Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Montgomery that is responsible for overseeing the annual State Games.
He’s now starting to pull away a bit and let Dean Kelly, who was named executive director several years ago, oversee the day-to-day duties.
“I come in after lunch and I get with senior staff to see if there is anything they want to discuss,” Creel said. “And of course, I review every bill and I sign every check. That’s about what I do.
“I’m going to stay on the board and still will be president and CEO, but I want Dean to run it. I’ve told Dean, ‘You call me when you need me.’”
But make no mistake about it, Creel is still very much the face of the Alabama State Games and has led the organization through thick and thin.
Like last year, when the State Games scheduled for the Wiregrass had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite no sponsorship money coming in, the payroll was continuously met for the staff.
“Our employees didn’t miss a nickel,” Creel said. “They got paid when they were supposed to be paid. If we didn’t have money in the bank, I made arrangements with the bank to get the money in there. We didn’t raise any money when the games were canceled, but fortunately I have a good reserve in the bank.
“But the reserve was getting low, and of course when it came time for that particular payroll, I said ‘Well, I’m going to go borrow some money at the bank’ and I did so. I signed the note personally, you know? But we paid the note off within a year. We only had to do that one time.”
Thus the Alabama State Games continue to prosper, while those in some other states struggle.
“Most of the states will hire P.E. teachers or someone in athletics to run their games, and they know nothing about fundraising,” Creel said. “We’ve had a few state games go out of business.”
On Thursday night, Creel was surprised to be honored with an award he originated after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks on the nation – the Healing Hands Award – which symbolizes those who reached out to help heal all of those affected.
“We don’t present it every year,” Creel said. “We just do it on special occasions. It’s mostly national figures. We’ve probably presented about six of them and have been doing it ever since 911.”
Then President George W. Bush and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani were the first two to receive the award in 2002.
Creel says he was shocked when board members presented it to him.
“I was moved; I was in tears,” Creel said. “First of all, I didn’t know anything about it. Dean (Kelly) told me he called all of the board members and it was his recommendation. They unanimously voted to do that.”
The State Games were formed at the urging of the United States Olympic Committee to help prepare future athletes for U.S. Olympic teams.
“What we’re trying to do is encourage people to learn more about the Olympics and aspire to be an Olympian,” Creel said. “That’s the whole idea behind these State Games.”
The setting of the opening ceremonies, which were scheduled for Friday night at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, is patterned after the Olympics opening ceremonies with the marching in of the athletes, lighting on the Olympic torch, music and a fireworks display.
The scene never grows old for Creel.
“Oh I get excited about it,” Creel said. “I love to watch the kids. I tell you, the smile on their face will make you cry. That’s what excites me is the smile on their face.
“It’s a big thing for those kids to line up and be in the parade of athletes.”
Thanks in large part to Creel, athletes of all ages in Alabama are given that opportunity year after year.