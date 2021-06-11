CEO/president Ron Creel is father of Alabama State Games

But make no mistake about it, Creel is still very much the face of the Alabama State Games and has led the organization through thick and thin.

Like last year, when the State Games scheduled for the Wiregrass had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite no sponsorship money coming in, the payroll was continuously met for the staff.

“Our employees didn’t miss a nickel,” Creel said. “They got paid when they were supposed to be paid. If we didn’t have money in the bank, I made arrangements with the bank to get the money in there. We didn’t raise any money when the games were canceled, but fortunately I have a good reserve in the bank.

“But the reserve was getting low, and of course when it came time for that particular payroll, I said ‘Well, I’m going to go borrow some money at the bank’ and I did so. I signed the note personally, you know? But we paid the note off within a year. We only had to do that one time.”

Thus the Alabama State Games continue to prosper, while those in some other states struggle.

“Most of the states will hire P.E. teachers or someone in athletics to run their games, and they know nothing about fundraising,” Creel said. “We’ve had a few state games go out of business.”