Changes coming: This year’s Future Masters will be last on DCC course before renovations

Art Solomon’s final year of photographing the Press Thornton Future Masters will coincide with the last time the players will compete on the Dothan Country Club golf course layout in its current form.

Solomon, who for the past 38 years has been the official tournament photographer, will be stepping aside from the role following this year’s week-long tournament, which tees off on June 19.

Tournament director Kevin Klein announced during a media luncheon Thursday that next year’s Future Masters will be held at Highland Oaks due to renovations to the DCC course, which are scheduled to begin in November. The Future Masters will return to its home course of the Dothan Country Club in 2024 in what will be the 75th anniversary of the golf tournament that attracts golfers from around the world.

“It’s exciting,” Klein said of the upcoming course changes. “All new greens, new bunkers, new fairways … adding about 20 tee boxes out there.”

Klein said the layout will change as well.

“(Holes) 10, 11 and 12 are going to be a lot different than they are now,” Klein said. “We’re adding several bunkers and moving several bunkers around. We’re making the greens quite a bit bigger.”

As for this year, Klein said the course is in excellent shape and Solomon will be in his usual position just off the No. 11 tee to take a photograph of each golfer as they tee off on the hole for the first time during the week.

Solomon, who Klein estimates has taken photos of 18,000 kids during his time with the tournament, was presented a plaque of appreciation from Future Masters general chairman King Thornton during the luncheon.

“This has probably been the most enjoyable thing that I’ve done, just photographing all of these young men and working with the Future Masters committee,” Solomon said of the many events he’s photographed over the years. “Thank y’all for supporting junior golf, for supporting this tournament, for supporting this city and for supporting me.”

There was other big news as well in the announcement two-time defending overall champion Carter Loflin of Duluth, Ga., has had a change of heart and won’t be going for a third straight championship in his final year of eligibility of the tournament. Instead, the University of Georgia signee will tackle a new challenge in competing at the Western Junior Championship in the Chicago area.

“He called the other day and he and his dad were in tears telling Angelia (Turner, tournament coordinator), that they weren’t going to make it,” Klein said. “He’s been here since he was 8. He’s had an incredible run and he’s an incredible ambassador for the Future Masters wherever he goes in the country.”

A year ago, Loflin drained an 18-footer on the final hole of regulation to send it into extra holes against Jones Free of Selma, a University of Alabama signee at the time who won the tourney in 2019.

Two holes into the playoff, on hole No. 14, Loflin dropped a 5-foot birdie putt to win just after a long putt off the fringe by Free lipped out.

Loflin became only the third back-to-back champion in the 15-18 age division and the first since current PGA Tour pro Stewart Cink did it 30 years ago (1990-91) on the Dothan County Club course. The other back-to-back champion was Eddie Pearce in 1968 and 1969.

The coveted Future Masters blue blazer that goes to the overall champion will now be up for grabs for whoever can put together the best three days of play.

There will be a field of 144 overall players spanning four age divisions – 10-under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.

“We still have 274 kids on the waiting list and they call daily, trying to see if there is a spot,” Klein said.

“This year’s field is diverse as always with 30 states and six countries represented … Panama, Canada, Puerto Rico, Israel, Australia and of course the U.S.

“Something interesting in the 10-under (division) and I’m not sure what to attribute it to, but last year we took 44 players and we had about 55 applications. This year, we cut the field down to 40 and we had 100 applications. I would venture to say there’s not anywhere in the country you’re going to find a better 10-under tournament.”

Six Dothan golfers are signed up to play – Wiley Alford and Mac Steltenpohl in the 10-under, Field Dismuke in 13-14 and Mason Crowder, Mac Edge and Luke Thornton in the 15-18. Also locally, Enterprise products Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed will compete in the 15-18 division.

The 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions begin their three-round, 54-hole tournament on June 19, while the 10-under golfers begin their two-day, 18-hole tournament the next day. The 15-18 age division players tee off on June 23 for their three-day, 54-hole tournament.