Cink recalls Future Masters titles

“When I came in at (age) 18 I was probably the, or one of the top three favorites, and then to back that up and really pull through,” Cink said of what it meant to win. “At that point I switched roles from being sort of the local nobody to being the guy with the expectations.

“Either way it’s a part of golf to sort of conquer those emotions. To sort of feel like you don’t fit in and then accomplish (a win) and then also to be the guy that is expected to win and you do – those are two big, big jumps for me at that age.”

Big crowds aren’t the norm in junior golf, but it is at the Future Masters. Learning to play in that environment is another building block for young golfers.

“When you’re really young, you’ve got to deal with mom and dad, and then you have to deal with your peers,” Cink said. “Dealing with fans and with strangers watching you and inevitably kind of judging you too is something that you just have to learn how to do.

“It was cool to have that experience in Dothan. I quickly learned that paying attention to what they thought about me really didn’t matter. I learned quickly the best thing I could do is focus on what I could control, and that did not include the gallery. It taught me for sure how to compartmentalize my focus.”