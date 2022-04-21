Comebacks led to split between Govs and Boll Weevils

The Wallace Governors and the Enterprise State Boll Weevils both blew big leads in their conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon at the Wallace campus.

In the first game the Govs blew a 3-0 lead and Enterprise State was able to hold on to earn an 8-7 win.

Game two was a back-and-forth affair with Wallace once again jumping out to 3-0 lead, only to see Enterprise come back to take a 7-5 lead in the fifth. But eventually Wallace bounced back to score six additional runs and come away with an 11-7 win.

“We had a week off and it really showed,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “We were just lazy and our bullpen couldn’t hold a lead. We’ve got to have some bulldogs in the pen who can come in and get guys out.”

With the split, Wallace is now 15-7 in conference play, 25-16 overall. Enterprise is now 10-12 in the conference with an overall record of 16-20.

In game one, Wallace starter Clete Hartzog was on fire at the beginning of the contest. He struck out six of the first nine batters he faced the first time through the lineup. Meanwhile Enterprise starter Carter Clark was struggling. Carter walked three batters in the first inning.

The Govs scored two runs in the opening inning, and when Zane Faulk connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the third, Wallace had a three-run lead.

But in the top of the sixth, the Boll Weevils got up off the mat and scored five runs. The rally was keyed by a two-run homer from Mac Danford. After an RBI sac fly from Michael Condor, David Hudson capped off the rally with a two-run blast that hit off the scoreboard in the left field. The Boll Weevils had come from three runs down to now lead 5-3

The Govs pulled within one run in the bottom of the sixth, but when the Weevils tacked on three in the top of the seventh, any hope of a comeback was over.

Comebacks were even crazier in the second game. While Wallace led 5-1 after four innings, Enterprise jumped on the Govs for six runs in the top of the fourth. The Boll Weevils scored two runs on a single wild pitch. Bryce Stephens hit a two-RBI double, and Hudson capped the scoring with a two-run homer. All of the runs came off Wallace relievers.

In the sixth inning, it was the Weevils relievers that had trouble getting outs. The Govs sent 10 batters to the plate and six of them scored. One run scored on a wild pitch, the Govs got RBI singles from Chaz Salter, Faulk, and Don Williams, and a two-run homer from Jake Killingsworth, who went 2-for-four in the game with three RBIs.

The Govs and the Boll Weevils will conclude their conference series Saturday afternoon in Enterprise.