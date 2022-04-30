CVCC finishes off four-game sweep of Govs

As his long and successful career comes to a close, Wallace coach Mackey Sasser experienced a first.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been swept before (in a four-game series),” said Sasser, who announced his retirement after 25 seasons earlier this week.

Experiencing a sweep by an opponent, though, became a reality Saturday, thanks to Chattahoochee Valley Community.

After dropping a pair of games to the Pirates Thursday afternoon in Phenix City, the Govs came home Saturday only to be swept in Dothan. After dropping the first game 4-3, CVCC completed the sweep by winning the second game 7-6.

The sweep means the Govs can no longer win the conference. The best they can hope for is second place with one conference series left. That’s next weekend against Wallace-Selma.

The Govs had the lead most of game two. Going into the sixth inning, Wallace held a 5-2 lead, but the sixth inning turned out to be a nightmare. The Pirates sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs. It took three different Wallace pitchers to get three outs.

Still the Govs had a chance. It began in the seventh inning when Jacob Pierce hit a solo home run to the deepest part of the field in straight away center field. For Pierce, it was his second homer for the game and he finished going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

After the homer from Pierce, Gio Ferraro followed with a single up the middle. Chaz Salter later walked, putting two runners on base and the game-tying run in scoring position. However, Zane Faulk struck out to end the game.

“We just didn’t execute very well today,” Sasser said. “We made too many mistakes and too many errors at crucial times. We never tried to bunt the ball when their first and third basemen were playing back. We had too much pride to bunt the ball. The bottom line is we didn’t showcase much this weekend.”

In the first game, CVCC jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but in the end had to hold on to get the win. The Govs had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, and even though they hit the ball on the nose, they couldn’t push that tying run across. In one case the shortstop made a diving catch to rob a hit, and the other was a line-drive to the third baseman.

CVCC starting pitcher Cade Mitchell gave up a single run to Wallace in the bottom of the first inning. That came on a RBI single by Kade Snell. But after that, Mitchell seemed to find another gear. He mowed the Govs down for the next five innings.

Meanwhile his teammates backed him up with four runs of support. Three of them came in the top of the fourth. Back-to-back-to-back RBI hits from Brayden Pelkey (double) and Jay Kehoe (single) and an RBI bunt on a squeeze play from Brendan York accounted for the runs.

The Pirates added an insurance run in the top on the fifth, and that turned out to big. A single from Paul Hegeman plated the run to give CVCC a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mitchell began to get tired and was replaced on the mound by Zach Smith. That’s when the Govs pounced. With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Isaiah Hernandez came through with a two-RBI single to centerfield.

Trailing by just a single run (4-3), the Govs began the bottom of the seventh with a double from Ethan Kavanagh and a walk to Chaz Salter. Both runners were stranded when Snell lined out to end the game.

The Govs are scheduled to host Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon in a make-up, nonconference game. They will travel to Selma Thursday and then host Selma Saturday for Sasser’s final home game of the season.