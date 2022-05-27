Despite late bogey, Garrett Osborn holds off local golfer Calum Masters at Dothan Pro Classic

Garrett Osborn, the winner of the Dothan Pro Classic on Friday, had some doubts in his mind about a victory after a bogey on the final hole.

“Sadly enough I was trying to make birdie and I just had a weird yardage and I had to keep it low under the tree,” Osborn said of his second shot that came up short on the par 4 No. 18. “I tried to carry it to the front of the green and obviously missed it by 10 yards and had a pretty tight lie with mud on the ball. I was trying to chase run it up there (third shot) and the putt was lackluster, to say the least.”

Already in the Dothan Country Club clubhouse was local Calum Masters, who shot a final round 5-under par 65 after a 64 on Thursday following an opening-round 71.

“I couldn’t really figure it out, because he was signing the scorecard and looked frustrated and I saw him bogey 18,” Masters said. “I figured at best scenario we tied for a playoff, but then I saw him post the score and he beat me by one.”

Osborn, a former UAB golfer, had a final round 2-under par 68 to go with an opening round 66 and second round 65 to finish at 199, edging Masters in the Emerald Coast Golf Tour event.

Masters, the former Providence Christian standout who played on the college level at Troy and Georgia, reflected on shooting 1-over par to begin the tournament which proved costly.

“I mean, one stroke … you can think of a million different strokes, but I’m sure he also can think of a million strokes where he could have won it by four, and I wouldn’t even have a chance,” Masters said.

“My killer was the first round, which was all choppy with the rain and I just didn’t do a good job of getting in my rhythm. It took me pretty much until we started the second round, and then I got into a rhythm. That first round I felt all out of whack and was just trying to piece it together.”

Masters, who won on the circuit two weeks ago at Panama City Beach, knew it would take something special to catch the leaders on the final day. Stanton Schorr of Columbus, Ga., had a one-stroke lead over Osborn and two-stroke advantage over William Walker of Tuscaloosa and Sam Love of Trussville going into the final day.

Masters was five strokes off the pace, but almost caught the eventual winner.

“I knew two of them hadn’t played well … I knew Garrett was going to be the one, just because he’s a solid player and obviously plays this place well,” Masters said. “I figured if the other two were struggling, he was going to be right there in the hunt.”

Osborn said he didn’t play conservative on the back nine after shooting 4-under on the front.

“I just couldn’t get any putts to go on the back,” Osborn said. “I had a bad chip on 11 … two bad swings. Let’s just say I didn’t have a good swing on 11, which was very deserving of a bogey.

“I missed a putt on 12. I was trying, but my hitting kind of left me and I couldn’t make any of the putts.

“I had one bad break on 15 when I hit the flag and it went like 40 feet.”

But it was still good enough for Osborn to win the $8,000 first place check. After two days of rainy conditions, there were sunny skies on Friday.

“This course was in unbelievable shape with all the rain that we had,” said Osborn, who had previously played the DCC course just one time in the 10-under division of the Press Thornton Future Masters. “I love old-school golf courses like this … tree-lined; you’ve got to shape shots. The greens were great where they have the pin positions. It was a great week.”

Jacob Harper of Valley finished third with a three-day 201, which included a 66 on Friday. Schorr was fourth at 202.

Former Rehobeth golfer Brantley Scott, who recently finished an outstanding freshman season at Troy, played the tournament as an amateur and finished at 203 after solid under-par rounds of 69, 68 and 66.

“It was a lot of fun, Scott said. “Reps are always important, so that was the main goal of this tournament heading into the summer.

“I’ve got the state amateur tournament in two weeks, so this was a big momentum-booster for that. Then I’ve got a qualifier in July for the U.S. Am. I believe I got better this week, so that was a good thing for me.”