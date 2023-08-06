The Dothan American Blue Youth Boys 10U AAA all-star team won its first two games this weekend at the World Series in Ruston, La., before losing on Sunday.

The Dothan team beat the Winter Park (Fla.) Minors 8-5 on Friday and the Perry (Ga.) all-stars 7-5 on Saturday before falling to the host Ruston, La., team 11-1 on Sunday.

The Dothan all-stars, coached by Patrick Kelly Sr., play Pontiff, La., in a losers’ bracket game Monday at 11:15 a.m.

In the opening win, Dothan rallied from a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more runs in the fifth for the win.

Jeremy Thomas had a two-run double and Finn Steensland a RBI single to highlight the five-run fourth. An error during a Warren Blair grounder allowed Thomas and Steensland to score the other runs in that inning.

An inning later, Dawson Dean had run-scoring single, Steensland drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and Beckham Roberson scored on a passed ball.

Dothan scored eight runs despite only earning four hits. Patrick Kelly Jr. added a hit to go with the hits by Thomas, Steensland and Dean.

Three Dothan pitchers worked in the game. Roberson went the first two innings and gave up three hits and three runs, two earned, while striking out two. Kelly worked the next two and struck out five, while not allowing a hit and one unearned run. Emmett Anderson closed the final two innings, striking out three and allowing a run on two hits.

In the win over Perry, Dothan seized a 5-1 lead by the end of the second inning and held on thanks to two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Dean had a run-scoring single, Roberson a run-scoring double and Blair a RBI ground out in the first inning. Jace Johnson had a run-scoring double and Davis Scott a RBI triple in the second. In the fifth, Chase Traylor scored on an error and Kelly added a RBI double.

Anderson, the starter, pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just a run on three hits. After Thomas went 1/3 inning, Roberson finished the final three innings, giving up just one unearned run and one hit, while striking out two.

In the loss to Ruston, Dothan had only three hits and a run. Patrick Kelly Jr. singled home Sam Thornton, who walked, for Dothan’s lone run. Blair and Johnson added a single each for the other hits.

Headland goes winless: The Headland 12U Dixie Majors All-stars lost all three games it played this weekend in the World Series in Ruston, La.

Headland, the Alabama state champions, lost its opener Friday to Gonzales, La., 6-5 in pool play before losing on Saturday to Whiteville, N.C. 9-5 and on Sunday to Gonzales 10-4 in bracket play.

In the opening game, Headland rallied from 6-1 down to cut the gap to 6-5, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth. It had the bases loaded and two outs in the inning when a ground out ended the threat. Headland also put the tying runner on base in the fifth, but could do no scoring damage.

Gavin Thompson led Headland’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single. Cam Sanders earned a two-run double, Lake Barnes drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run and Nolen Fair scored on a passed ball.

In the loss to North Carolina, Headland held a 5-4 lead after the top of the third, but the Whiteville team scored four runs in the bottom of the inning, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to pull away.

Thompson was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI singles and Landen Cook was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and RBI ground out to lead a six-hit Headland attack. Barnes scored on a passed ball.

In the final game, Cook paced Headland, going 3-for-3 with a solo homer. Both Fair and Thompson had two hits, including a run-scoring double. Fair also scored on a passed ball.

Headland team members were Lake Barnes, Macen Brown, Landen Cook, Evan DeShazo, Nolen Fair, Preston Fennell, Andrew Hughes, Memphis Kendall, Lane Kirkland, Levi Lambert, Cam Sanders and Gavin Thompson. The head coach was Justin Hughes and assistant coaches were Jason Thompson and Eric Lambert.