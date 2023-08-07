The Dothan American Blue Youth Boys 10U AAA all-star team was eliminated from the World Series in Ruston, La., on Monday, falling 7-2 to Pontiff, La.

The Dothan squad finished 2-2 at the World Series. It beat the Winter Park (Fla.) Minors 8-5 on Friday and the Perry (Ga.) all-stars 7-5 on Saturday before falling to the host Ruston, La., team 11-1 on Sunday.

In Monday’s game, the Dothan team fell behind 7-0 as Louisiana scored four in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth.

Both of the Dothan runs came late. In the fifth, Warren Blair had a RBI ground out to score Dawson Dean, who singled to open the inning and moved to third on Beckham Roberson’s single. In the sixth, Finn Steensland scored on a Davis Scott ground out after earning a single to open the inning and moving up when both Sam Thornton and Jace Johnson were hit by pitches.

Dean had two of the four Dothan hits.

Dothan 10U all-star team members were Emmett Anderson, Warren Blair, Dawson Dean, Jace Johnson, Patrick Kelly, Beckham Roberson, Davis Scott, Finn Steensland, Jeremy Thomas, Sam Thornton, Chase Traylor and Wade Pfister (injured). The head coach was Patrick Kelly Sr., and assistant coaches were Wes Dean and Adam Roberson.