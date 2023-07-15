After drawing some bad luck in tournament draws the last two years, members of the Dothan Dixie Youth Boys 10U AAA all-star team finally had some good fortune this past weekend.

The Dothan American Blue all-stars captured the Alabama state title in Greenville, beating Opelika 4-3 in the championship on Monday afternoon. The victory sends Dothan American to the Division I AAA World Series in Ruston, La., Aug. 4-9. It opens play on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. against the North Carolina state champion.

In the process, the all-star players ended two years of opening-round state losses to Troy in Troy, first in coach-pitch two years ago and in Dixie Minor last year. Both years, the all-stars couldn’t work their way back to the championship through the losers’ bracket after the opening loss against the talented Troy team.

“Everybody had a (bad) taste in their mouth and was like, this is the time,” Dothan American Blue coach Patrick Kelly Sr. said of this year’s team. “We either were going to push this thing through and get to where we wanted to be or we were going to keep falling just short.

“We had a strenuous practice schedule. We practiced almost every day leading up to the state tournament and I have to give credit to the kids. They busted their tail to get where they are.

“They put the goal out there (to win state) and they accomplished it.”

The Dothan American team won its first four tournament games, including an 11-9 win over Troy in the third game, but then lost in the fifth tournament game to their recent nemesis, Troy, 10-6.

The outcome left three teams with one loss each, forcing a draw to determine who would go to the finals and who would have to play each other. This time, Dothan American got the good end of the draw, picking up the spot to the finals, while Opelika and Troy had to play to reach the finals.

“There was a little luck involved,” Kelly said, but felt it was time for some good fortune after facing Troy early the previous two years.

Opelika defeated Troy to set up a championship match with Dothan.

Dothan American immediately jumped in front with three first-inning runs against Opelika. Dawson Dean’s sacrifice fly scored Davis Scott, who singled to open the inning. After singles each by Jeremy Thomas and Beckham Roberson, Warren Blair earned a triple to drive both runners home.

Opelika, though, shut down the Dothan offense from there and eventually tied the game at 3-3 after scoring a single run in the second, fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

In the top of the sixth, Opelika had runners at first and second with two outs before Dothan pitcher Patrick Kelly, son of the head coach, got a fly out to end the inning, bringing Dothan American to the plate in the bottom half.

Dean walked to open the frame and moved to second two batters later on a Roberson walk. Dean moved to third on a Blair fly ball to center. Chase Traylor then slapped the first pitch he saw for a soft RBI bloop single over the second baseman to score Dean for a walk-off 4-3 win.

“It was a seeing-eye bloop between the right fielder and second baseman,” Kelly, the head coach said. “It counts, though. They are no pictures (of what it looks like) on the scorecard.”

Finn Steensland led the winners on offense in the championship with two hits, including a double. Seven others had one hit each – Scott, Dean, Thomas, Roberson, Blair, Traylor and Emmett Anderson.

Anderson pitched the first five innings, scattering nine hits and three runs, while striking out two. Kelly picked up the win, working the final inning, striking out one.

The Dothan team opened the state tournament with a 16-1 win over Auburn Blue before defeating host Greenville 14-10, though it had a 13-1 lead in the second inning.

With the win, Dothan American got a shot at its nemesis, Troy.

“Troy has been a little bit of a thorn in our side,” Kelly said.

“We had that game circled on the schedule. We knew at some point we had to get through Troy.”

Troy seized a 6-1 lead after two innings, but Dothan came charging back, scoring one in the third and six in the fourth to grab an 8-6 advantage. Troy, though, tied it with two in the bottom half. Dothan eased back in front with a run in the top of the fifth only for Troy to retie it at 9 all in the bottom half.

Dothan American reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth as Blair singled home Thomas and later scored on a passed ball.

Traylor made the lead stand, recording a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth to finish off an 11-9 win.

“They came out and handled business,” Kelly said. “That was the game of the tournament.”

Dothan American then beat Montgomery American 12-2 before losing to Troy to set up the draw and eventual championship game against Opelika.

“The big thing is we have a good group of boys who work hard,” Kelly said. “They have been playing together for a while and they are all friends. The biggest thing is they love baseball. They really love baseball and are really easy to coach.”

On the field, Kelly said the team is solid in all phases of the game.

“We play outstanding defense,” Kelly said. “We pride ourselves on defense and pitching and we are aggressive at the plate. We are not a sit around and draw walks type team. We are swinging early in the count hitters.”

He also said it’s a total team effort for Dothan American.

“We have had some individual efforts that have stood out, but we haven’t had one or two players that have dominated,” Kelly said. “We are a true team as everybody has contributed.”

As evident, all 11 players reached base five times (off hits or walks) and all drove in a run during the tournament.

Kelly added family members of the players have been instrumental in helping the team, nothing the team probably wouldn’t be in the position to play in the World Series.

“Our parents, siblings and grandparents are a huge part of this team,” Kelly said. “We have several dads that help each practice and pregame with assisting in coaching wherever we need it. Whether it’s staying up late doing laundry, giving a ride, or having all of the boys over to swim, the moms are all there, too. Everyone plays their part well.

“The positive energy among the families picks the boys up and everyone is involved in providing a playing environment that the kids thrive in. This is a group that is for these boys as a whole. I’ve been on a lot of teams, and this is a special group of kids and parents.”

Team members are Emmett Anderson, Warren Blair, Dawson Dean, Jace Johnson, Patrick Kelly, Beckham Roberson, Davis Scott, Finn Steensland, Jeremy Thomas, Sam Thornton, Chase Traylor and Wade Pfister (injured). Assistant coaches are Wes Dean and Adam Roberson.