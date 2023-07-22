The Dothan 14U Dixie Boys All-Star team went 1-1 in the opening day of the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series Saturday in South Hill, Va.

The Dothan team opened with a 16-3 win over Kingston, Tenn., before losing 8-3 to Columbus County, N.C. The Dothan squad returns to action Sunday at 10:30 central time against Jefferson Parish (La.).

A nine-run third sparked the opening win for Dothan, which broke a 2-1 game. Dothan added two more in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Brody Cook and Braylen Minniefield both had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Dothan offense. Minnniefield had two doubles and Cook had one double among the hits. Braddoc Jenkins, Tripp Benton, Brody Black and Collins Martin all had a hit and RBI with Benton earning a triple and Jenkins a double. Aaron Walker also drove in a run.

Jack Johnston, Martin and Minniefield combined to limit Kingston to just two hits and one earned run. Johnston went two innings, giving up a run and a hit, while striking out five and walking one. Martin worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and not allowing a hit, while striking out one and walking one. Minniefield pitched to the final two batters, giving up a hit and retiring the last batter on a fly out.

In the loss to North Carolina, Dothan managed only one hit – a run-scoring single in the third by Jenkins. Two errors, a walk and a passed ball accounted for a Dothan run in the fourth, while an error, a steal and a sacrifice scored a run in the fifth inning.