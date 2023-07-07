Big-scoring innings played a crucial role in Friday’s opening-tournament games for Dothan teams Friday in the Ozone 12U State Tournament at the G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex.

The big inning was good for one team, but bad for the other.

Sparked by a 12-run fourth inning, the Dothan National All-Stars pulled away to an 18-7 win over Eufaula. Dothan American, meanwhile, was victimized by an eight-run sixth inning in a 11-6 loss to Opelika.

The two Dothan teams return to action Saturday. Dothan American faces defending tournament champion Southeastern of Montgomery at 3 p.m. Southeastern edged Auburn Blue 8-7 on Friday. Dothan American fell into the losers bracket of the double elimination tournament for a 1 p.m. game against Decatur American, which lost to Montgomery American 13-3 on Friday.

Taylor/Rehobeth, the area’s third local team, was playing Municipal of Mobile late Friday after rains interrupted play during the middle of the afternoon. Auburn Blue was also playing Greenville. AUM and Troy were to play late Friday as well.

Dothan National 18, Eufaula 7: Dothan National, the host team for the tournament, seized a quick lead behind a four-run first, but didn’t pull away until the 12-run fourth.

“We played well for the most part with exception of a couple of mistakes,” Dothan National head coach Clarke Walker said. “Overall, the pitching was good and we hit the ball good, so it was a good start.

“We made some good plays and there were some things we can improve on, but I am pretty satisfied and I like our chances in the next game.”

Jake Murdock sparked the 13-hit Dothan National offense, going 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. Griffin Bush was 2-for-2 and also drove four runs. All five hits by Murdock and Bush were doubles.

Dakariyun Williams and Tyler Gallardo were both 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Williams had a double among his two hits. Rhett Farris and Ayden Ammons both added a hit and RBI in the game.

Alex Prado, the first of three pitchers, was the winning pitcher, tossing 1 2/3 innings as the starter and striking out four, while allowing two runs, only one earned, and one walk. He didn’t allow a hit.

Cam Collins (two innings) and Hudson Walker (1 1/3 innings) finished. Collins had four strikeouts.

Eufaula finished with five hits from five different players with Jamey Brascom Jr., driving in two runs and Desmond Murry Jr., drove in a run..

Dothan captured its early four-run lead off a two-run double by Bush, a RBI ground out by Collins and a run-scoring double by Murdock.

Eufaula cut the lead in half with a run in both the bottom of the first and second inning. A RBI ground out by Brayden Gibson scored the first-inning run. Ny’on Smith scored on a passed ball in the second.

Dothan then broke it open with its big fourth inning.

Murdock had a two-run double and a run-scoring double in the inning and Bush added a two-run double and Ammons a run-scoring single in the frame. Jaxon Morales and Collins both drew a bases-loaded walk for a RBI, while two runs scored during double steals and an error and passed ball accounted for the other two runs.

Eufaula temporary avoided the 10-mercy run with a five-run bottom of the fourth, but Dothan National scored twice in the fifth to re-establish the rule and end the game in five innings. Will Robinson had a RBI ground out and Williams had a RBI double for Dothan’s fifth-inning runs.

Opelika 11, Dothan American 6: Dothan American led 6-3 going to the sixth, but Opelika erupted with its big inning to capture the win.

Dothan American finished with eight hits. Sloan Thomas and Judson Tyler both had two hits with Thomas driving in two runs and Tyler one. Aiden Wallace added a solo homer.

Opelika, which had nine hits, was led by Ashton Keith, who had a double and drove in three runs. Both Turner Underwood and A.G. Henry had a hit with two RBI. The Underwood hit was a double.

Brock Danford, Weston Rice and Tate Nutter all added a hit and RBI. The hits for Tate and Rice were doubles.

Grant Speigner, the second of three Opelika pitchers, earned the pitching win, working 1 2/3 and pitching one-hit shutout ball. Hunter Harrelson pitched a perfect final inning, striking out one.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Dothan American grabbed the lead with three in the bottom half. Thomas had a RBI single, while the other runs scored on an error and a passed ball.

Dothan added a run each in the second through fourth innings. Tyler had a RBI single in the second, Thomas a run-scoring single in the third and Wallace belted his homer in the fourth.

Southeastern 8, Auburn Orange 7: Southeastern scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome Auburn Orange for the win.

Sam Ingram and Hayes Marks had two hits each with a RBI to lead Southeastern. Reed Bedsole and Hudson Bradshaw added a hit and RBI each.

For Auburn, Jesus Escobar, Lucas Linden and James Griffin had two hits each, while Clymer Hendrickson, Bennett Brown and Evan Pender had a hit and RBI each.

Montgomery American 13, Decatur American 3: Montgomery American broke away from 5-3 lead with seven runs in the fourth and one in the fifth for the 10-run win.

Zac Holmon was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in to lead Montgomery, which had 11 of 12 players earn a hit. Hampton Russell had two hits and a RBI and Lakemon Hancock had double with two RBI and Oliver Skipworth had a triple and two runs batted in.

Ryder Copeland and Ethan Bishop had two hits for Decatur with Copeland earning a solo homer.