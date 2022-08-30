Dothan native Malik Reed traded from Broncos to Steelers

Former Dothan High star and current NFL linebacker Malik Reed was traded Tuesday from the Denver Broncos to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reed, nicknamed "Dream Killer" for his ability to sack quarterbacks, appeared in 45 career games for the Broncos over the past three seasons. He started 34 of those games, recording 119 tackles, 15 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. Last season, Reed started 13 games and finished with five sacks.

The Steelers swapped a 2023 sixth-round draft pick for the outside linebacker and a seventh-round pick from the Broncos, ESPN reported.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Reed had a tremendous career at the University of Nevada, compiling 203 tackles, which included 38.5 for loss and 22 sacks. He also forced 11 fumbles and recovered two, including one returned for a touchdown.

Reed had moved from defensive end to linebacker before his senior season at Nevada and earned first team All-Mountain West honors at his new position, just as he did as a defensive end following his junior season.

“I just try and stay in the moment and take it one day at a time,” Reed told the Dothan Eagle during a 2019 interview. “Even when I went out to Reno to play at Nevada, I felt like it was where God wanted me to be. I continue to trust and follow that plan and work hard and get everything I can out of each and every day and let Him take care of the rest.”