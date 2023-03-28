Former Dothan High football player Tyson Williams, who was a standout defensive back at the University of Nevada, refuses let his small size deter him in pursuing a chance to play professional football.

“For a lot of my career I’ve always been one of the smaller guys on the field, or the court,” Williams said in a phone interview with the Dothan Eagle while in California on Tuesday to train with some former teammates. “When I go out there, I play with a lot of passion and heart.

“That’s why I always say heart over height. I think I’ve gained a lot of respect from people that I’ve played against and played with because they know I don’t care about my size or whatever; I just go out there and perform and play hard. That’s how I gain my respect.”

At 5-foot-9, 207 pounds, Williams is hopeful for a chance to play professional football – whether it’s in the NFL, USFL, XFL or CFL – and is busy preparing for any opportunity that may come his way.

He was four-year starter at Nevada in the secondary, twice being named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference, including this past season after recording 65 tackles, second best on the team. He also ranked third in tackles for loss with 7.5 and sacks with two, and second on the team in forced fumbles with two.

Another Dothan native and former Nevada player, Malik Reed, has spent the past four seasons in the NFL (three with Denver and last year with Pittsburgh) and recently signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker is someone Williams draws inspiration from.

“I’m definitely inspired by him being from the same city and kind of have the same underdog story – same high school and same college,” Williams said. “We’re usually looked down upon because of our size, but our performance on the field never differed or slowed down.

“Just to see him get to the NFL and how he succeeded so much being undersized, it’s just amazing to see and gives you such a great hope seeing him be so successful at the next level. I just feel like I can do the same thing.”

At Nevada’s Pro Day held recently, Williams performed well and caught the eye of several NFL scouts.

“My agent talked to two teams and he’s trying to get me in their camps this upcoming April before the pre-draft just to work me out and they can see me,’’ Williams said. “As of now, it’s been two local teams around this area – San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.”

Williams was proud of his performance during the Pro Day drills.

“I mean, it was a great experience,” Williams said. “It was something I worked really hard for and it was good. I hit most of my numbers I wanted to hit.

“I put up 16 (reps) on bench (press). In the 40 (yard dash), I ran a 4.56 and 4.59 (seconds). My vertical jump I got a 34.5 (inches). Those are numbers I worked really hard to get and I was proud of myself when I hit those numbers.”

When Williams arrived at Nevada as a freshman in 2017, he came in as a running back/wide receiver. After redshirting his first year, Williams was moved to the secondary and prospered.

He said being a standout on the offensive side in high school benefitted him when he transitioned to a defensive back.

“That helped out a lot,” Williams said. “It’s just having that offensive instinct and knowing the play-calling and things that the offense is trying to do.

“Once you have the offensive mindset, it’s pretty easy to know what some of the offensive players are going to do, and what the offensive coordinator wants to do to a specific defense.”

Williams finished his Nevada career with 272 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks.

He will be spending the next week training with former teammates Elijah Cooks, a wide receiver who spent his final year at San Jose State, and Daiyan Henley, a linebacker who finished his final year of eligibility at Washington State. All three are hoping for a chance in the pro ranks, whether it’s in the NFL or a developmental league.

“You think about it … there weren’t too many leagues a few years ago,” Williams said, noting the additions of the XFL and USLF. “It just gives you hope to know that the journey isn’t over and there is always another opportunity out there.”

No matter what happens next, the Nevada standout, who graduated with a degree in Development of Family Studies, is grateful for the opportunities he’s had.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through all my years and I’m just ready for whatever is next,” Williams said.