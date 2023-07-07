Some of the nation’s best 14U boys tennis players will display their talents in Dothan’s Circle City over the next week.

In all, 193 players are set to play in singles action at the week-long USTA Boys 14 National Clay Courts Championships, which starts this Sunday and runs through next Sunday at three Dothan facilities. Many of the same players are among 94 doubles teams entered in the tournament.

“It is an extremely talented field,” tournament administrator Beverly Shields said. “We have seven of the top 20 players in the country, the top 39 of 100 nationally and 81 players in the top 200 in the country, which especially shows you how good the field is as nearly half of the top 200 in the nation are here.”

Action starts at 8 a.m. daily and continues throughout the day. The championship match is scheduled for next Sunday, July 16. Admission for spectators is free.

It marks the second straight year the USTA Boys 14 National Clay Championships are in Dothan. It won’t be the last, either, as the city has been awarded to host the event through 2026.

Like last year, three Dothan facilities are being used for the competition — the Westgate Tennis Center, the Azalea Swim & Tennis Club and the Dothan Country Club. Most of the action, especially as the tournament whittles down toward the finals, will be at Westgate. Competitors, though, will utilize the other two facilities for practices while action in going on at Westgate.

The three venues feature 34 clay courts, including 20 at the WTC. Nine clay courts are available at Azalea and five at the DCC.

The tournament field features competitors throughout the country, said Shields.

“The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is divided into 17 sections (in the country) and there is representation from each section participating in this tournament,” Shields said. “All 17 sections are represented, including the Caribbean.”

As was the case last year, competitors are guaranteed several matches even if they lose as the event has several consolation rounds.

Shields said while some events are labeled national tournaments, the competition in Dothan is truly a national tournament.

“The emphasis on this is this is THE National Clay Court Championships for the boys 14 division” Shields said. “The other divisions like the girls 12 and boys 16 are all in different locations, but for the boys 14, this is THE location for the national championships. It is not like half the field is in Michigan and we have the other half. We have the entire country at this location.”

A year ago, Dothan was awarded the National Clay Court Championships just three months before the event. The City of Dothan, including Dothan Leisure Services and the Westgate Tennis Center staff, has had a whole year to improve the tournament.

One of the areas of improvement, said Shields, was helping players with practices.

“We added an online practice court reservation system, which is a lot smoother for the players to reserve courts to practice,” Shields said.

The top individual seed in singles play entering the tournament, as listed on the USTA website, is Colin McPeek of Carmel, Ind., with Joseph Nau of Brentwood, Calif., the No. 2 seed. Safir Azam of Bellevue, Wash., Erik Schinnerer of Lewisburg, Pa., and Tanishk Konduri of Cupertino, Calif., are the third through fifth seeds. Rafael Lopez of Charlotte, N.C., and Dylan Varughese of Houston, Texas, are the sixth and seventh seeds.

In doubles, the top seed is Nau and Konduri of Brentwood, Calif., with Azam and Akshay Mirmira of Bellevue, Wash., the No. 2 seed. The duo of Mason Vaughan and Varughese from Texas are the No. 3 seed.

Several Alabamians are listed in the singles’ field, including Tabb Tuck of Mountain Brook, the No. 8 seed. Others from the state entered are Tony Sciara of Mountain Brook and Thomas Brutkiewicz of Mobile. Quint Freeman and Simon Katz of Mountain Brook are part of the doubles competition.

For those who can’t attend the tournament, there is a live stream of matches from championship court 1 throughout the tournament on Youtube through local-based Evergreen Creative Company.