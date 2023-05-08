The Dothan Shockers FC girls and boys teams will be holding tryouts at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Tryouts for the girls team for players born between 2012 and 2015 will be held on May 23 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and girls born between 2005 and 2011 will be held from 7:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Tryouts for the boys team for players born between 2012 and 2015 will be held May 25 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and boys born between 2005-2011 will be held from 7:15 until 8:30 p.m.

For more information, text (334) 718-5941.