All three area teams took victories on Saturday on the second day of the Dixie Youth Boys 12 Ozone State Tournament at the G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex in Dothan.

Dothan American stayed alive with an 8-2 losers’ bracket win over Decatur American, while Dothan National pounded Southeastern of Montgomery 21-1 in a three-inning winners’ bracket game and Taylor-Rehobeth rallied past Auburn Blue 5-3 in another winners’ bracket contest.

In other Saturday games, Opelika beat Montgomery American 10-0 in a winners’ bracket game, while Auburn Orange downed Eufaula 16-4 and Greenville defeated Municipal of Mobile 13-1 in elimination games.

Saturday’s action started with the completion of a suspended game from late Friday as AUM blanked Troy 10-0.

Tournament action continues on Sunday. At 1 p.m., Troy faces Auburn Orange and Dothan American plays Greenville in elimination games. At 3 p.m., Dothan National plays Opelika in a winners’ bracket game and Auburn Blue faces Montgomery American in an elimination game.

Sunday’s action concludes with Taylor-Rehobeth against AUM at 5 p.m. in a winners’ bracket game.

The tournament continues on Monday with the championship game set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Dothan American 8, Decatur American 2: Dothan American scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings and added two runs in the fifth to back solid pitching in the win.

Pitchers Winston Bass, Kayleb Parker and George Adkinson combined on the mound to scatter six hits and two runs over six innings. Bass, the winning pitcher, threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball with two hits and two walks allowed. He had one strikeout. Parker also went 2 1/3, giving up a run and three hits, while striking out three and walking one. Adkinson pitched the last 1 1/3, giving up a run and a hit, while striking out one.

Slade Woodham had two hits, including a two-run homer, to lead a 10-hit attack. Eight others had one hit each.

“We played a lot better today,” Dothan American coach Clarke Walker said. “We bounced back. I told them that we needed to get one win under our belt to hopefully get rolling in the tournament. I told them to put yesterday (Friday’s 11-6 loss to Opelika) behind them and they did. Pitching and defense were a lot better today and kept us in the game and we get a few hits when we needed to.”

Dothan broke a scoreless tie in the third as Nash Chandler doubled home Trevor Dillard, who singled to open the inning. Woodham then followed with his two-run homer.

After Decatur American scored a run in the top of the fourth, Dothan eased out to a 6-1 lead in the bottom half. Malachi Toliver singled and Aiden Wallace walked to start the inning. After a strikeout, Judson Tyler singled to left to score Toliver and Dillard laid down a sac bunt that scored Wallace. Tyler scored the other run on an error on a Chandler grounder.

Dothan American scored its final two runs in the fifth. Bass singled and Sloan Thomas walked to open the frame. After a double steal by Bass and Thomas, Dawson Deloney grounded out to bring Bass home and Toliver grounded out to score Thomas.

Decatur American scored in the top of the sixth to make the final 8-2.

For Decatur American, Miller Rabb belted a solo homer and Braylen Mckenn had a RBI ground out.

Dothan National 21, Southeastern 1: Dothan National had the offense in high gear, scoring seven first-inning runs and 14 second-inning runs in winning in three innings.

The Dothan team earned 11 hits and cashed in on eight Southeastern errors, four walks and two hit by pitches.

DK Williams, Cam Collins and Tyler Gallardo all had two hits and five others had one each for Dothan. Collins and Gallardo both drove in three runs. Collins earned a three-run triple, while Gallardo delivered a run-scoring double, a run-scoring single, and a RBI sac fly.

Jaxon Morales belted a two-run homer and Will Bush a solo homer, while Hudson Walker had a two-run double and Rhett Farris a RBI double. Other runs scored on errors or passed balls.

Southeastern ruined the shutout in the third when Sam Ingram earned a two-out RBI single. Finley Haigler had a single in the first for the other Southeastern hit.

Taylor-Rehobeth 5, Auburn Blue 3: In the day’s most exciting game, Taylor-Rehobeth scored four runs in the top of the sixth to rally for a 5-3 win.

Trailing 3-1 with just three outs left, the Taylor-Rehobeth all-stars staged their rally. After a ground out to open the frame, BJ Williams walked and Ty Nance was hit by a 1-0 pitch. The runners moved up on a double steal with Williams scoring on an error.

After Nance moved to third on a wild pitch, Bryson Gibson reached on a walk to put runners at the corners. Gibson stole second before Westin Grubbs delivered a single to score Nance to tie the game at 3 all.

Following a strikeout for the second out, Kaden Poe ripped a 0-1 pitch for a two-run double to right to put Taylor/Rehobeth up 5-3. A strikeout then ended the inning.

Taylor/Rehobeth pitcher Westin Grubbs was inserted to the mound in the bottom half and recorded a 1-2-3 to seal the victory.

Nance, the third of four Taylor/Rehobeth hurlers, was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief in the fourth and fifth innings. He struck out three and allowed only two hits and a run. Gibson (2 1/3 innings) and Maddox Kendall (2/3 of an inning) were the first two pitchers.

Gibson and Westin Grubbs both had two hits for Taylor/Rehobeth. Gibson added a RBI single in the first inning.

Auburn Blue was led by Cannon Yates, who had two hits and two runs batted in, highlighted by a solo homer. Bennett Barron added a RBI single.

Opelika 10, Montgomery American 0: Opelika pitchers Turner Underwood and Weston Rice combined on a two-hit shutout and Opelika took control with seven-first inning runs in the winners’ bracket contest.

Underwood went 2 1/3 innings and struck out four and Rice went the last 1 2/3 and struck out one. Both allowed one hit and neither walked a batter.

Underwood also starred at the plate with a run-scoring single and RBI triple. Jack Brandon also had two hits. Both Grant Speigner and Ashton Keith had a two-run single, while, Brock Danford had a run-scoring double and Smitty Young a run-scoring single. Rice added a RBI on a ground out.

Oliver Skipworth and Bently Millo had a single each for the two Montgomery American hits.

Auburn Orange 16, Eufaula 4: Auburn Orange broke open a close game with six runs in the third and five in the fourth to win in four innings on the 10-run mercy rule in the losers’ bracket game.

Auburn Orange was leading 5-4 before exploding in the two innings.

Bennett Brown and Lucas Linden both earned two hits with three runs batted in. Brown hit a two-run homer and a run-scoring single and Linden had a two-run single and a RBI single.

Clymer Henderickson, Asher Johnson and Jesus Castellano all added a run-scoring double for Auburn. Castellano reached three times (two walks, single) and scored three times and Jake Gross walked twice and scored twice.

Castellano and Evan Pender pitched the four innings for Auburn. Castellano went 1 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. Pender pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing a hit, while striking out one.

For Eufaula, Desmond Murry Jr. had a two-run single and Maddox Richardson had two hits, including a RBI double.

Greenville 13, Municipal 1: Greenville finished the game with a six-run fourth inning, capped by Jesse McNeal’s walk-off grand slam homer.

McNeal had a perfect game, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a single to go with his grand slam. Dalton Newton, Kullen Huggins and Jaxon Albert also had two hits each for Greenville with Newton driving in three runs and Albert bringing home one run. Cooper De Le Ree added a hit and had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Kullen Huggins allowed only three hits and a run over four innings for Greenville. He struck out one and walked four.

For Municipal, Vinny Bovenizer had a double and both Chase Weaver and Tommy Anderton had a single each. Weaver scored the lone run on a balk.

AUM 10, Troy 0: After resuming play on Saturday, AUM quickly took control by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second and six in the third to win the game on 10-run mercy run over four innings.

Pitchers Mason Roosendaal and Parker Dunlap combined on a four-inning, two-hit shutout. Roosendaal, the starter, went three innings and struck out five, while yielding both hits plus one walk. Dunlap pitched a perfect fourth inning to finish it.

Offensively, Dee Howze belted a three-run homer, while Zae McElveen, Xavier Manigault and Connor Wallace all had a run-scoring double each. Taylor Stiner added a RBI ground out. The other run scored during an error.

Porter Beasley and Ryan Copeland had a single each for the Troy hits.