Dothan wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell wins in Australia

Dothan professional wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell is riding sky-high once again.

The 19-year-old won the Women’s Wakeboarding division of the Moomba Masters in Melbourne, Australia, last week in her first event of the season.

She recently signed a sponsorship deal with American boat manufacturer Nautique and helped design of a wakeboard specifically for women called the Rise Board, which was developed by her wakeboard sponsor Ronix.

Oh, and she’s nearing the completion of her first year at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., after being home-schooled following her sixth grade year at Houston Academy when she decided wakeboarding would be a huge part of her future.

“I heard this quote right before I went off to school, and it said, ‘Stress causes discomfort and discomfort causes growth,’” Howell said. “That’s been something I’ve been clinging to. We don’t want to keep stagnant, we want to keep going.”

Howell has definitely been on the move, but a strong Christian faith has her more mentally prepared than ever before.

“My favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6, ‘Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.’”

At the event in Australia, Howell excelled in taking home a first-place prize of $11,000 along with some added income that Nautique offers as incentives to its riders.

“Coming into this tournament, I just felt mentally stronger,” Howell said. “You can be an amazing wakeboarder, but if you can’t get out there under the pressure, it doesn’t matter.

“It isn’t really about who’s the best wakeboarder, it’s about who can put it down on that day, on that time, no matter what the circumstances are. I felt like I was in a better spot physically and mentally than I have ever been in my entire life.”

Moving away

The decision to attend college near Orlando, considered the capital of wakeboarding, was one of the toughest decisions of her life. Throughout her wakeboarding career, Howell and her father, Dr. John Howell, made the drive back and forth from Dothan to their second home on Compass Lake in Alford, Fla., on almost a daily basis for training.

“It has been challenging,” Howell said. “My family and I are super, super close. My dad especially was such a huge part of my wakeboarding career. His entire orthodontic work schedule was based around my training. We had so much time together every day back and forth to the lake and on the boat together.”

But Howell believed it was best to make the move to further her wakeboarding and academic career in studying international business.

“Home schooling was exactly what I needed to do for wakeboarding, but there are pros and cons to every situation,” Howell said. “I’m so grateful for what I did all of those years, but I always wanted to be able to ask an actual teacher actual questions and just have the class interaction.

“It’s a perfect spot for me to train. I’ve got waters to train on and there is a really good international airport which is really nice, and I just love the school down here. It was just kind of the right fit.”

It was still intimidating at first.

“I didn’t know anyone really going to Rollins,” she said. “I didn’t know my roommate, didn’t know where I was going to go to church, where I was going to work out … didn’t know anything.

"Coming down here really allowed my faith to grow because I was like, ‘All I’ve got really set up right now is my relationship with God’ and I just kind of rely on Him and trust Him that He’s going to provide the things I need. He’s done that and more, so it’s been awesome in that sense.”

New sponsorship

Jumping on board with Nautique in early January was a no-brainer for Howell.

“Having a boat sponsorship is something I dreamed of ever since I was 8 years old and started competing,” Howell said. “Honestly, it was one of the things that seemed like was so far away, and it was at the time.

“I’ve grown up behind a Nautique my whole life. That was our very first boat, so I personally love Nautique and I know that boat like the back of my hand.

“They pull all of my tournaments and the people are just fantastic. They are a Christian-based company so I love the fact that they have given me some really unique platforms to share my story and to encourage others, and that’s really what it’s all about.

“For instance, in Australia when I first got there, I got to be on the Australian Today show to promote the brand.”

Designing wakeboard

When Ronix approached Howell about helping them design a wakeboard tailored towards women, she jump at the opportunity without hesitation. She’s benefitted from the change in more ways than one.

“They didn’t have a women’s specific advanced wakeboard, so I was riding a men’s board,” Howell said. “Most of their technology was put into the men’s boards, because that was what was selling better at the time. However, they didn’t have a women’s specific board, so how would you know it was selling?

“I was able to be involved with the process of the development of what is now the Rise Board, which is my pro model wakeboard. It combines basically two of the best-selling men’s boards and tailors those things to compliment a female’s body type, females needs as far as the board is a lot lighter, more flexible, which is really good for the knees. It just allows women to feel more powerful and confident on the water.

“Australia was kind of the first time I got to see people out riding one … so many young girls out there riding them.”

Winning in Melbourne

The Moomba Masters is part of the Moomba Festival, Australia’s largest community festival over a four day period each March and regularly attracts up to a million people.

“So we’re literally competing on the Yarra River and on both sides of the shore you’ve got miles and miles of fair stuff … all these kinds of rides and food,” Howell said. “I mean thousands and thousands and thousands of new people coming through the gates every day.

“The energy at this particular event is unlike anything I’ve ever gotten to do. It’s crazy. Everyone is so engaged with the tournament. It’s just fun to see wakeboarding be such a fun, spectator sport, because it really is.”

Up Next

“I will head to the Masters (Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.) at the end of May,” Howell said. “I’ll finish this whole freshman year in about six weeks and I’ll be home for those three weeks leading up to the Masters.”

She’ll be back in Dothan with more accolades, experience and maturity.

“Moving to school has probably been the most challenging time of my entire life,” Howell said. “I’m not complaining, but it has been one of the most stressful, insane times of life.

“Obviously wakeboarding is a huge part of my life and I care a lot about it, so there were just many weeks when I was really tested by having this added responsibility of school … and all the unknowns. I’m really grateful because through all of that, I feel like God has really strengthened me mentally.”