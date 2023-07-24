The Dothan 14U Dixie Boys All-Star team went 1-2 during the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series this weekend in South Hill, Va.

The Dothan team opened with a 16-3 win over Kingston, Tenn., before losing 8-3 to Columbus County, N.C. on Saturday before losing to the Westbank Wolfpack (La.) 16-9 on Sunday.

A nine-run third sparked the opening win for Dothan, which broke a 2-1 game. Dothan added two more in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Brody Cook and Braylen Minniefield both had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Dothan offense. Minnniefield had two doubles and Cook had one double among the hits. Braddoc Jenkins, Tripp Benton, Brody Black and Collins Martin all had a hit and RBI with Benton earning a triple and Jenkins a double. Aaron Walker also drove in a run.

Jack Johnston, Martin and Minniefield combined to limit Kingston to just two hits and one earned run. Johnston went two innings, giving up a run and a hit, while striking out five and walking one. Martin worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and not allowing a hit, while striking out one and walking one. Minniefield pitched to the final two batters, giving up a hit and retiring the last batter on a fly out.

In the loss to North Carolina, Dothan managed only one hit – a run-scoring single in the third by Jenkins. Two errors, a walk and a passed ball accounted for a Dothan run in the fourth, while an error, a steal and a sacrifice scored a run in the fifth inning.

In Sunday’s loss, Benton and Walker had two hits each. Jacoby Smith drove in three runs off a two-run single and a fielder’s choice, while Carter Richards had a RBI double and Will Varner a run-scoring single. Cook had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk, Braddoc Jenkins had a RBI off a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Ben Coskrey drove in a run during a ground out.

Dothan 13 goes 1-2 in Opelika: The Dothan 13 Junior Dixie Boys team went 1-2 at the World Series in Opelika this past weekend.

The Dothan team fell 6-0 in the opener to Louisiana on Saturday before beating South Carolina 8-2 and losing to Tennessee 6-1 on Sunday.

In the opener, Dothan was held to three hits by three Louisiana pitchers.

Grayson Creel had singles in both the third and fifth innings and Dalton Frederick added a single in the fifth.

The Dothan squad had a couple of threats. In the first inning, Fredrick and Crawford Heisner both walked, but a strikeout ended the inning. In the third, Creel reached third with two outs after his single before a fly out ended the frame. In the fifth, Dothan had runners at second and third after the singles by Creek and Frederick and a ground out, but a strikeout snuffed the inning out.

In the win over Beauford, S.C., Dothan scored single runs in the first three innings, two in the fourth and three in the sixth to back solid pitching. William Mitchell went five innings, allowing only four hits and one unearned run, while striking out four. Heisner worked the last two innings, allowing an unearned run and one hit, while striking out two.

Offensively, Creel had two hits and Jonathan Smith earned a two-run triple to lead Dothan. Mitchell drove in a run off a hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Blake Murdock had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

In the 6-1 loss, Dothan outhit Tennessee 9-4, but couldn’t get many clutch hits. Hagan Holloway had two hits, while Mitchell drove in the run with a RBI double.