Dothan's Braswell shines as Wallace sweeps CVCC

Former Dothan High standout K.J. Braswell had a memorable final home softball game on the Wallace College campus on Thursday.

Braswell, a sophomore, blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game for Wallace College, 4-2, in a doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley Community College and caught the final out on a line drive to shortstop in the Govs’ 5-3 win in the second game.

On the day, Braswell went 6-for-8 at the plate and drove in three runs along with shining defensively at shortstop.

“It was really special,” Braswell said of her first game homer. “I love my girls and we knew we needed to win these two to get a good spot in state (tournament).

“I wanted to do what I could. I didn’t do my job in my last at bat (strikeout), so I just wanted to make up for it so we could celebrate together.”

The doubleheader sweep earned Wallace a first-round bye in the upcoming state tournament. The Govs came into the game tied with CVCC for second place in the Southern Division, both with 15-9 marks. Coastal Alabama leads the division at 24-4.

Wallace still has to play a doubleheader at CVCC on Saturday, but already owns the tie-breaker for the second place spot if the Pirates do sweep.

In the opener, Wallace carried a 2-0 lead to the final inning off RBI singles by Braswell in the first inning and by Madison Brown in the fourth inning.

All along, pitcher Josie Ingle had been cruising in the circle, having allowed just four singles, before getting into trouble in the top of the seventh.

Desalynn Nesbitt led off with a single up the middle and Chloe Enfinger entered as a pinch runner. After Ingle got a fly out to second base and then recorded a strikeout, Carly Puckett singled to put runners at first and second.

After a wild pitch moved the runners up, Mikayla Williams blooped a hit between between second baseman Emma Houston and right fielder Darian Bell to bring in two runs and tie the game.

Ingle then got a fly out to first to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brown reached on an infield hit after one was out. After pitcher Avery Lankford recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Braswell connected and sent the ball over the fence in left center field to end the game for the 4-2 victory.

“Well, I saw a change-up the pitch before that and I knew she was probably going to come back in, so my mindset was to just hit it early and hit it hard so Madison could score,” Braswell said.

In Game 2, CVCC scored three times in the second inning for the early advantage before the Govs battled back.

In the bottom of the third, Wallace loaded the bases with nobody out with Braswell at the plate. Braswell sent a grounder that turned into a force out at second, but Maddie Anners scored from third for the first run for the Govs.

Houston then hit a hard grounder that went over the shortstop’s glove to bring in Brown in cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Wallace tied it up in the next inning when a sacrifice fly to center field by Anners brought in Bell, who had singled to open the inning.

In the fifth, Braswell singled to open the inning and Houston walked. After a ground out moved the runners to second and third, Braswell scored when Bell grounded out to second, giving Wallace its first lead at 4-3.

The Govs got some insurance in the sixth. Madison Britt doubled to lead off and Hope Watts entered as a pinch runner. Anners then singled to move Watts over to third. Brown then laid down a bunt and was out at first, but Watts came in to score on the throw, making it 5-3.

Starting pitcher Maci Curlee got ground outs on the first two batters in the seventh, but then walked a batter and gave up a hit before Houston came in to pitch in relief.

Houston then got a line out to Braswell to end the game and secure the Wallace victory.

Curlee scattered five hits in the game in recording the win in the circle.