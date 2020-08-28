Dothan's Charlie Platt reflects on last visit with legendary wrestler Bob Armstrong

“Here’s a guy in a very crazy business that was married to the same woman 60 years and raised four sons that went into the business. And as far as I know, they’re married to the same woman they started with.”

Armstrong had moved into an assisted living facility to be with his wife, Gail, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. They would have been married 60 years this September, but instead celebrated their anniversary together in July since their health was declining.

Gail died just two days later on a Sunday morning as the two held hands while watching TV. Following the death of Gail, Bob moved into the home of one of his sons, Brian, to spend his final days.

“Bob went in there to help take care of her,” Platt said of living at the facility. “This is before his cancer got real bad. Bob always told me that he was going to fight this cancer because he wanted to take care of Gail.

“Gail was the love of his life. And Bob – she called him Pep – was the love of his life. You never saw a frown on either one of their faces. They were truly in love to the end.”

Armstrong was a headliner throughout his long wrestling career and made regular appearances at shows throughout the Southeast even into his late 70s.