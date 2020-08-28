Dothan's Charlie Platt reflects on last visit with legendary wrestler Bob Armstrong

Bob Armstrong was known by fans far and wide, but few really knew him like Dothan’s Charlie Platt.
Three weeks ago, Platt made the trip to Jay, Fla., to visit with Armstrong, the legendary wrestler often referred to as “Bullet Bob,” who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 80.
Platt, the longtime wrestling TV commentator, knew Armstrong was nearing the three count after fighting prostate cancer which had spread into his bones throughout much of his body.
On a Sunday morning, Platt got in his car and made the two-plus hour trip to visit with his longtime friend, whose real name is Joseph James. Platt knew it would be emotional.
“We had a good hour and a half visit,” Platt said. “We talked, we laughed, we cried. One reason I felt led to go down there was to make sure Bob was OK with the Good Lord. And he was.
“We took a couple of pictures and the pain came back on him. He had to get back in the bed and I left to let him rest. It was probably one of the toughest visits I’ve ever made with anybody.”
It didn’t get any easier on the journey back to Dothan.
“I had to pull over on the road, because tears were flowing,” Platt said. “It’s hard to explain what a marvelous individual that Joseph James was. You never heard anyone say anything bad about him.
“Here’s a guy in a very crazy business that was married to the same woman 60 years and raised four sons that went into the business. And as far as I know, they’re married to the same woman they started with.”
Armstrong had moved into an assisted living facility to be with his wife, Gail, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. They would have been married 60 years this September, but instead celebrated their anniversary together in July since their health was declining.
Gail died just two days later on a Sunday morning as the two held hands while watching TV. Following the death of Gail, Bob moved into the home of one of his sons, Brian, to spend his final days.
“Bob went in there to help take care of her,” Platt said of living at the facility. “This is before his cancer got real bad. Bob always told me that he was going to fight this cancer because he wanted to take care of Gail.
“Gail was the love of his life. And Bob – she called him Pep – was the love of his life. You never saw a frown on either one of their faces. They were truly in love to the end.”
Armstrong was a headliner throughout his long wrestling career and made regular appearances at shows throughout the Southeast even into his late 70s.
“He was just a person that the people could associate with,” Platt said. “A Marine who turned into a fireman who turned into a professional wrestler from Marietta, Ga. An All-American type guy and his personality came across in the interviews. He could talk like nobody else.”
He was also a mentor to many wrestlers breaking into the business.
“I never knew anybody who wanted help – a young kid coming along – that he said no to,” Platt said.
Armstrong last appeared in Dothan during a 2019 Continental Championship Wrestling Reunion and Fanfest.
“Every year, no matter who was there, the longest autograph line was always Bob,” Platt said.
Platt said he was in contact with wrestlers and associates into the wee hours of Friday morning after the news had circulated about Armstrong’s death.
“He loved all of us and we loved him,” Platt said. “If it’s true what they say that if a man can go through his life and have five true friends, he is truly rich.
“Joseph James is one of the richest men on the face of this earth from true friends that he worked with and from fans that loved and watched his performances every week.”
