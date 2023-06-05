As Hayes Shepard ripped the ball off the No. 3 tee box on the Marshwood course at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Sunday afternoon, a foursome of golfers were still on the green of the par 4 hole.

“Tim Price was putting and the flag was out,” said Emory Latta, who was on the green. “The pin placement is kind of on the front of the green on 3.

“I heard the ball hit and I looked up and I said, ‘Guys, there’s a ball coming in.’ And it bounced again on the up-slope to the right of the green, which on that part of the green it kind of slopes toward the hole, and it starts taking the path to the hole and it goes in.

“We freaked out … it was great. I’ve never seen a par 4 hole-in-one before.”

How rare is a hole-in-one on a par 4?

It’s only been done once in a PGA Tour tournament, that coming in the 2001 Phoenix Open when Andrew Magee accomplished the feat when the ball from his drive actually hit off another golfer’s putter on the green and rolled in on the 332-yard No. 17 hole.

Jeff Andrews, the golf superintendent at Highland Oaks for the past 15 years, can’t recall another hole-in-one on a par 4 on the course, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

“Somebody told me there was one (par 4 hole-in-one) on Magnolia No. 1 one time, but I don’t know,” Latta said.

Shepard, a 22-year-old from Dothan, certainly didn’t believe he would drive the green when he lined up for the tee shot. Shepard was hitting from the orange tees, which were placed 311 yards away from the green on this day.

“There were a group of eight of us and we were in the second group,” Shepard said. “The other group that we were with was on the green putting.

“We didn’t really think I could hit it up there. I just teed off and it bounced right and rolled on the green.

“Then everybody on the green just threw their hands up and started cheering and yelling, ‘Hole-in-one’ so we would know it went in.”

There were plenty of witnesses.

On the green with Latta and Price were Phillip Skipper and John Hammer. In the foursome with Shepard were Ryan Watson, Blake Turner and Dicky Turner.

Of course, Shepard’s group didn’t actually see it drop in the hole.

“It was a big draw and it just hit the hill right and rolled onto the green,” Shepard described. “Since they were putting, the flag stick was out. If the flag stick was in and it was rolling hard, it (flag stick) would have kicked it out.”

“We could just see it rolling on the green, then we lost it since it was a decent ways away. But they screamed and hollered, so we knew it was in there.”

The group on the green waited for Shepard and his playing partners to arrive to celebrate the moment with them, leaving the ball in the hole until they arrived.

“We went up there and took a few pictures of it and it was pretty cool,” Shepard said.

It was the second hole in one for Shepard, who got his first ace back in January also at Highland Oaks on the Magnolia hole No. 7, a par 3. He’s only been playing golf for three years.

“It actually hit off of the green and rolled back about 35 yards into the hole,” Shepard said of his first ace. “It was a pretty cool one to see, too … we saw that one go in.”

While Shepard was the one to most cherish the moment, it was still plenty fun for the others as well.

“I told them all, ‘We’ll probably never, ever see one again,’” Latta said. “To be on the green … I watched the ball come in all the way. It looked like somebody just putted it. I mean, it broke right toward the hole and went in. It was crazy.”

Shepard, a 2018 Northview graduate, is a sixth grade history teacher at Carver School for Math, Science and Technology and an assistant baseball coach at Dothan High.

“It was a good day … a good memory,” Shepard concluded.

One for the history books for sure.