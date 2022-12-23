Dothan's Marquez White gets 'second chance at life' after football with food truck success

With his NFL career virtually over, Dothan’s Marquez White was just trying to make ends meet.

“At that point I was at the lowest point of my life,” White said. “I was 23 years old and I had never not been a part of a team sport, so I didn’t know what it felt like to be on my own, not going to practice, not having that structure.”

Today, the former Northview and Florida State two-sport standout is the entrepreneur of a thriving business.

After acquiring a food truck once owned by his grandfather, White has built GOAT Wingz into a gold mine. With White overseeing an operation specializing in chicken wings and fries, the business has become a popular place for food pick-up and delivery over the past two years. The name GOAT Wingz is symbolic for greatest of all time wings.

“It’s kind of a product of me being able to make it through anything and just bounce back,” White said. “This is my second chance at life, I feel like.”

It all started when White, who played football and basketball at FSU and was drafted in the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys, returned to his hometown needing a way to make money after being released by the Cowboys in 2018 and not latching on with another team.

“I put my last $2,500 into my business just to get it started,” White said. “I wasn’t even licensed.”

But White had a vision.

“I actually started my food truck in my mom’s backyard – Mealz on Wheelz,” White said of the first name of his business. “I had no experience cooking … none whatsoever. I didn’t know how to light a stove; I didn’t know how to light a fryer.”

White was particularly close to his grandfather, the late Roy White, who would be the one to give him an opportunity.

“He was really one of the few people who really, really believed in me,” White said. “Anything I wanted to do, he supported.”

Parked in the backyard of his grandparent’s home was a transportation bus that the two converted into a food truck to help feed needing people in the community.

“My grandma (Ruby White) passed in 2005 when I was like 13,” White said. “She had a passion for the community and feeding the community.

“On Sundays it was a like a family reunion at the house. We would have 20 to 30 people over and my grandmother would be cooking.

“With the food truck, they had it like a small kitchen and would give away food. Then on the weekends, they would set up at the Shur Valu (grocery story) downtown and do like Boston butts and ribs.

“But after that they never really did anything with it and it was sitting in the backyard. I was like, ‘Granddad, let me buy the food truck from you.’ He was like, ‘Baby, you don’t have to buy anything from me; just give me a dollar for the bill sale and a hug and that’s it.’”

It was a fresh beginning for White, who had run into trouble during his two-year stint in Dallas. After a standout college football career for White, who also played basketball during his first two years at Florida State, a ride home from practice in Texas would become a legal nightmare and ultimately taint his chances of playing in the NFL.

While on his way back to his apartment, White says he got caught up with another driver in an incident of road rage while trying to exit a highway. The incident escalated with White pulling out a legally-owned gun and shaking it at the other driver when he saw what he described as an aggressive driver reaching for his glove box and yelling racial slurs at him.

White would eventually be arrested during a practice session on June 15 of 2018 in Collin County, Texas, and charged with second degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in response to the incident which occurred on Oct. 20 of 2017.

“When I got arrested it was one of the most surreal things because I was at football practice,” White said. “I was on the field in 7-on-7 drills and the U.S. Marshals came out arrested me in front of the media, and everything.”

He wishes now he had handled the episode on the highway differently.

“Being young, having a little bit of money, having a little bit of success … having that macho man personality … even though what he did really caused me to do something I shouldn’t have done, I could have avoided the situation had I not been so in my feelings about it,” White said. “I just felt so disrespected.

“He followed me to my house, man, saying he would kill me. The only thing that saved me (from being prosecuted) is I had my gun license and the street cameras … they (law officials) went back to investigate and they saw the whole incident where it was me just trying to get over.”

White says the charges were eventually dropped, but the NFL did do its own investigation.

“I didn’t get suspended from the league; there weren’t any charges brought,” White said. “The guy actually wrote a letter to the district attorney in Collin County where I was staying, kind of apologizing for his incident in the role and for what it did to my career.”

While the charges were dropped, the damage was done.

“I had workouts with the Redskins, and the Raiders … both workouts went well and I got to the physical and had to meet with the scouts or whatever and they all asked about the case that I had, which was still pending … it took them a year and a half for the NFL to close the investigation,” White said.

“So I was home, working out still and really just needing a source of income, if I’m just being real.”

That’s when the idea to start the food truck began.

“I went to school for business and marketing, so I always felt like I was going to be an entrepreneur whenever football was over for me,” White said.

His first day in business was almost his last after moving the truck from his grandparent’s backyard to his mother’s backyard.

“I turned the propane on and got ready to light it (stove) and I really didn’t know anything about cooking,” White said. “So when I lit it, it just lit on fire and we almost burned the whole truck down, actually. I had to get the fire extinguisher to put it out and we had to close for the day. That was my first day being open. I lost all of the product that was in there.”

White stuck with it, even if his product at the time wasn’t so good in the beginning.

“Nah, but people still supported me,” White said. “When the things that went the way they went for me, there were two types of people: the people that still supported me and wanted to see me come back from what I was going through and then there were people who were happy that’s where I was (bad place in life). The people who wanted to see me still make an impact on the community, they came and supported me.”

White would still play more football over the next couple of years – first in the Alliance of American Football for the Orlando Apollos in 2019 before the upstart league closed down before the first season ended. He was next on the roster of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the first restart of the XFL in 2020, but that season was also grounded before the season ended because of COVID-19.

At that point, White realized it was time to put away his football dreams and put all of his energy into his food truck business. He changed the name from Mealz on Wheelz to GOAT Wingz, making Carolina Gold Chicken Wings and Cajun Ranch Fries the specialty, similar to what a sports bar in Tallahassee served that White enjoyed with his teammates when he was in college at FSU.

Though White served seafood as well when he first began operating at food truck, the business now just concentrates on a variety of chicken wings and fries along with beverages.

“We want to serve the best, most consistent chicken wings in the world,” White said. “That’s on our business model.”

Though operating the truck out of the backyard of his mother’s home to begin with, White also would take it around to other venues.

“We dabbled in the night club scene in the let out … whenever people were leaving clubs or right before they went in trying to put something on their stomach,” White said. “I did everything you could probably do with a food truck just starting out. I worked nights, mornings … and one point I was working 16 hours (per day) because I would wash and prep the food, I was delivering the food.”

Success certainly didn’t come in the beginning.

“First six months I didn’t make any money,” White said. “You can’t get into it for the money. You’ve got to get in it for the vision and what you’re trying to accomplish. There was a point to where I almost gave it up.”

His big break came when he approached the manager of the Dothan Piggly Wiggly, Ricky Treadwell, who was the god father of White’s strength and conditioning coach at FSU, Amos Benjamin.

“I get teary-eyed about it because that man helped my business more than anybody,” White said of Treadwell. “He didn’t know me from a can of paint. My coach said, ‘I want you to go talk to my god dad and tell him what you’ve got going on, I think he can help you.’

“I went in and took my business plan at the time, took him my menu, took him pictures of my food and he literally told me, ‘Son, I’m not even joking, that I had the best presentation anybody had ever given him and that my business can be there for 30-40 years, my kids can be there free of charge, and he would put it in his will if he had too.”

Treadwell passed away last year during a car accident and his son, Adam, now runs the Piggly Wiggly location. The food truck is regularly parked outside in the parking lot of the store on Montgomery Hwy. and has a loyal customer base.

“I’ve been there two years, I haven’t paid anything,” White said. “They (grocery store employees) come out and support my business for me. I get my chicken from there. If I need to, I can put in my order with their order and they allow me to order at the same price.

“It’s so convenient. Everything is there, propane, fries … everything. I don’t have to leave. It’s an open location where you can see it from the road.”

White hopes what he’s accomplished away from the playing fields will encourage others.

“You see a lot of things that go own in the community, especially my community with young black men really making bad decisions and that all comes back to the influences they have,” White said. “It doesn’t have to be in the streets, it doesn’t have to be illegal … you can really build something substantial where you can affect people around you in a positive way.”

White’s grandfather passed away in February of 2021, but his touch on the business continues today.

“Right after he passed my business really took off … like the next week,” White said. “So I feel like he’s vouching for me in a lot of different ways like he always has been.

“The first thing he told me when he handed me the keys and the bill of sale, he said, ‘Alright baby, you ain’t going to make a lot of money, but just stick with it.’

“We haven’t made as much as we could, but I’m proud of myself to see what I’ve done.”