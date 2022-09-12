Dothan's Mary Morgan Howell wins wakeboard world championships title

Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell, after winning the Nautique WWA World Wakeboard Championships title for the first time as a professional Sunday, was then able to do something she’s watched others do over the years.

“It’s something I’ve been watching the pro women do since I was 8 years old is get to stand on the top of that podium and get to give their speech after they win,” Howell said.

“I’ve always wanted to stand on the podium and be able to say, ‘First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.’ I was finally able to do that yesterday (Sunday) for the first time.”

Howell, 19, won three of four tournaments during the season and finished second in the other in being ranked the No. 1 woman pro wakeboarder in the world by the WWA (World Wake Association).

“At the end of the season they have their series standings, which is an accumulation of points from each tournament,” Howell said. “The way the points shook out this time, I was actually able to win the Nautique overall series.”

She started the year by winning the Moomba Masters in Melbourne, Australia, in March and followed it by taking first at the 62nd Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament in May on Robin Lake at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., which was also the site for her victory in the world championships this past weekend.

The final triumph came a month after finishing second in the nationals in Auburndale, Fla., which served as motivation for Howell.

“My wakeboard coach, Andrew Atkinson, told me a long time ago that the most motivating position to be in is No. 2,” Howell said. “Any place other than No. 1, I think is the most motivating position to be in.”

In between the nationals and competing for the world title, Howell began her sophomore school year at Rollins College near Orlando.

“That presented some challenges … just the whole process of moving in general,” Howell said. “Leaving the family is one thing, but just getting started back in school, having to get into my training routine down in Orlando …. thankfully God has provided me an amazing group of training folks down in Orlando. But no matter what, I will always be the most comfortable at home, because that is where I’ve been so much of my years training.”

Having the world championships at Robin Lake was almost like a home tournament for Howell.

“One of my favorite parts about Robin Lake is the fact it is so close to home so my family is able to be there and being at a place where I kind of know the lake,” Howell said.

However, by no means was it an easy task for Howell in edging out Meagan Ethell of Channahon, Ill., for the championship.

“Meagan and I were neck-and-neck,” Howell said. “I think what got it for me is I had one more trick than her and I think that sent me over the edge. She fell on her last trick and I got my last trick in. Had she landed her last trick, I’m not sure how it would have shaken out, but I barely got her.”

Howell explained there was a wildcard trick added in that proved beneficial. Normally each competitor can only display eight tricks during a competition.

“This ninth trick for me this time is called a wrap, toe-side, backside, 360,” Howell said. “Basically you wrap the rope around your body and when you hit the wake, you let the rope kind of unwind you into a 360. I was able to land that and Megan barely, barely missed her wildcard trick.”

Before ever hitting the water on Sunday for the finals, Howell was invited to speak during a church service provided to the competitors.

“Whenever I get to speak to people, I always want to really want to say something I feel like God has already been putting on my heart,” Howell said. “I can get caught up in relying in my own abilities, and of course, training is super important and God definitely wants us to do that, but at the end of the day more than anything else He wants us to be dependent on Him.

“Coming into this tournament, I really felt super dependent on Him more than I have ever felt because of all the uncomfortableness of the past couple of weeks. I was able to deliver hopefully a message of encouragement to the people about just really trusting in the Lord.

“It was truly Him out there on the water working through me. I didn’t really even feel like I was doing it.”