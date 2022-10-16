Dothan's Morgan Kramer recounts bowling perfect game at Patricia Lanes

Dothan’s Morgan Kramer has a sparkle in her eyes when recounting bowling a perfect game two Thursdays ago.

“So I just went up there and I threw the ball right where I needed to, it hit pocket and they all fell down,” Kramer said.

“That is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve played softball my whole life and nothing compared to that.”

It marked the first known perfect 300 score for a Dothan female during a sanctioned game at Patricia Lanes, which is a family-owned business for the Kramer family.

She was competing in the Thursday Night Commercial League, which involves male and female bowlers. Kramer was on the same team with several family members.

“My uncle was like, ‘Morgan, come sit down for a minute,’” Kramer recalled before her final ball. “So I sat down and took a deep breath. My aunt was like, ‘You’ve done this a thousand times, just go up there … you’ve got this.’”

Kramer has certainly rolled the ball down the lane thousands of times, but knocking down each of the 10 pins 12 straight times was something she had been striving for practically her whole life.

Now 22, Kramer first picked up a bowling ball when she was 2 and learned the game from her father, Tim Kramer, who oversees Patricia Lanes and has bowled more than 40 perfect games.

“My parents bought the bowling center in 1990 and we’ve been here ever since then,” Tim said. “We had a bowling center in St. Louis when I was in the fifth grade, so I’ve grown up in a bowling center.

“It’s kind of a family thing. My sister works there and my brother-in-law. We’ve all kind of bonded and let the children become attached to the game.”

Morgan is also an outstanding softball player and bowling became a secondary sport to her for a while starting at around age 12.

“I quit bowling as much because it interfered with my pitching,” she said.

After a standout high school softball career at Northside Methodist Academy, Morgan earned a scholarship to continue playing the sport at Spring Hill College in Mobile, where she graduated last May. She is now a case manager at SARCOA, an area agency which serves seniors.

While in college, Morgan still bowled from time to time and decided to try a two-handed approach to rolling the ball.

“In pitching you’re supposed to finish tall and bowling you have to finish low, so it kind of interfered a little bit when I was younger and trying to pitch,” Morgan said.

“I was still playing softball in college, so my dad was like, ‘Let’s try two-handed bowling and see if that doesn’t interfere as much,’ And it didn’t, and I’ve stuck with it. So really, I kind of been two-handed bowling for three years or so.”

She had knocked on the door of a perfect game before.

“Last summer I had gotten in the front 10, and that’s as far as I had gotten,” Kramer said. “There’s been several games where I’ve started with four in a row, five in a row and then I would 9-pin … just could never get lucky enough to get that one pin.”

On the night of the perfect game, the magic never stopped.

“I got all the way to 7 and I was like, ‘Wow, OK … got a little nice string going,’” Kramer said. “Then I got the eighth and the ninth and I felt really confident, because usually the eighth and the ninth … especially the ninth … is one of the most difficult because you want to make sure you make it to the 10th at least.”

With two strikes left for perfection, Kramer threw what’s called a Brooklyn strike.

“I’m a right-hander, so I hit on the right side of the head pin,” she explained. “A Brooklyn means I hit on the left side, so it went past the head pin and hit basically on the left side of the lane, so that was a Brooklyn strike. A lot of times when people go Brooklyn, they immediately want to make sure they throw it more right.”

With the encouragement of family members in attendance for league play, Kramer took a moment to get her composure before the final roll.

Morgan lined, took three steps forward and then let the ball loose with her two-handed style. The ball went down the middle of the lane and knocked down the pins without any drama.

“I had a feeling (it would be a strike), but there’s a lot of times I throw good shots and I’ll leave a single pin,” Morgan said. “But when they all fell, everybody went crazy who was watching.”

Her father had retreated to another location.

“There were enough people down there in the corner,” he said. “I had to go in the bar and look through the window, so it was sort of outside the ropes, so to speak, watching. You step back and let her do her thing.

“It was exciting … a proud father moment for sure. Watching her do something that I had full belief she would be able to do was fun to sit back and watch.”

She had only had the ball used in the perfect game for a few weeks.

“It’s kind of funny, I almost started with a different ball, but I pulled it out just before practices and I struck with it and I was like, ‘I’m going to throw this,’” Morgan said.

Morgan will certainly stick with it for now.

“Even when I get to the point I don’t throw it anymore, I’m going to keep it,” she said. “My first one (300).”