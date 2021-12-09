Drawing up success: Uriell aims to earn LPGA Tour card at Highland Oaks

Alana Uriell dabbles in art, thus perhaps the perfect picture for her this week would be receiving a LPGA Tour status card at the completion of Sunday’s round at Highland Oaks.
“Actually in my free time I tend to bring my sketch book and a few charcoal pencils and kind of doodle in my hotel room,” Uriell said. “You can only watch so much Netflix. My favorite thing is to draw people and different landscapes if it peaks my interest.
“I feel like when you’re drawing and doing art, you’re using a different part of your brain. It’s more creative; it’s more fluid. That’s a really nice break from my normal golf scene where I’m so critical for the most part.”
The former University of Arkansas golfer and native of Carlsbad, Calif., is among more than 70 golfers in Dothan this week for the final rounds of the LPGA Q-Series tournament.
It’s the second week of two 72-hole, stroke-play events held in consecutive weeks – the first four rounds were held at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove before moving to the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Dothan.
Thus Thursday marked the fifth of eight total rounds and Uriell shot a 1-under par 71 to move to 5-under-par for the tournament.
The top 45 players and ties at the end of this week will earn 2022 LPGA Tour status. Those finishing outside of the top 20 and ties will also receive 2022 Symetra Tour status, which is the developmental tour of the LPGA.
The first round at Highland Oaks was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy fog in the area Thursday morning.
Uriell was in the first group initially scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m., thus she got up with plenty of time to spare only to have to wait until late morning to begin her round.
“I got up a 4:45 and then to show up and all we could talk about is, ‘Oh man, we could have slept for another two hours,’” Uriell said with a smile. “But, it is what it is, you know?”
She said the time seemed to pass fairly quickly.
“I know it was two hours and 45 minutes, but the time went by because we were just hanging out and my caddie and I just talked,” Uriell said. “We hit balls a little bit here and there and didn’t try to think too much about that this was out of my comfort zone in terms of my total warm up. It was mostly just about staying loose.”
Once on the course, Uriell locked in and played solid golf. She had two birdies on the front nine to make the turn at 2-under, but went back to even-par following bogeys on 13 and 14 before making birdie on 17.
“The conditions are good,” Uriell said of the course. “The greens are rolling fast. The pin placements are tough. You have to land it on the right tier and putt from the right places to have a good chance for birdies. But overall everything is looking good.”
When Uriell chose to play at Arkansas it was her first experience of being in the south.
“They offered me a full ride scholarship and they are a Top 5 women’s golf program,” Uriell said. “I had never gone to Arkansas before, or anywhere in the south for that matter, and I just fell in love with the people and the school.
“Everybody is so in love with sports here (south) and that was kind of the environment I was looking for. I said goodbye perfect weather California and went to Arkansas and enjoyed every moment of it.”
After a standout college career, Uriell has played the past three years on the LPGA Tour.
It took her a while to feel like she belonged on women’s golf biggest stage.
“There’s a huge different from college and amateur golf and playing a professional tournament,” Uriell said. “Everybody is so good … you’re competing against the whole world, really.
“That’s kind of a tough thing to wrap your brain around, because you’re now dealing with fans, you’ve got TV, you’ve got these girls you’ve watch on TV for like 20 years and now you’re competing against them and you have to make your way. That can be intimidating as a young person on tour.”
Uriell believes she’s definitely on the right track with her career.
“I would say once I made a Top 10 my first year, I feel like that was my first turning point where I was like, ‘Yeah, I can compete with these girls,’” Uriell said.
“This year I made my last eight cuts in a row and I was feeling way more confident. I was like, ‘OK, now I really think that I can do this for a living.’”
Fourteen golfers on Thursday were unable to finish their round due to darkness and will return to the course at 7:25 a.m. Friday to finish round five. For the rest, round six is scheduled to start at 7:30 for the first groups off the tee.
Spectators are welcomed to attend and there is no charge for admission.