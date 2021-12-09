Drawing up success: Uriell aims to earn LPGA Tour card at Highland Oaks

The first round at Highland Oaks was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy fog in the area Thursday morning.

Uriell was in the first group initially scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m., thus she got up with plenty of time to spare only to have to wait until late morning to begin her round.

“I got up a 4:45 and then to show up and all we could talk about is, ‘Oh man, we could have slept for another two hours,’” Uriell said with a smile. “But, it is what it is, you know?”

She said the time seemed to pass fairly quickly.

“I know it was two hours and 45 minutes, but the time went by because we were just hanging out and my caddie and I just talked,” Uriell said. “We hit balls a little bit here and there and didn’t try to think too much about that this was out of my comfort zone in terms of my total warm up. It was mostly just about staying loose.”

Once on the course, Uriell locked in and played solid golf. She had two birdies on the front nine to make the turn at 2-under, but went back to even-par following bogeys on 13 and 14 before making birdie on 17.