Elba native, UAB standout Alex Wright drafted by Cleveland Browns in third round

When Elba native and former UAB standout defensive end Alex Wright received the phone call from Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Friday night, there was no hiding the emotions.

“Immediate heart pounding,” Wright said “Immediately, man. The emotions … I couldn’t hide it. It was all over my face. I was just smiling.”

He had reason to be overjoyed.

Wright was the 14th player chosen in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 78th pick overall, to a team which had been in close contact with him in recent weeks.

“I was kind of expecting it, but I just didn’t know when,” Wright said of Cleveland calling his name.

Wright, a 6-foot-5, 271-pounder, became the 16th Blazer in program history drafted and UAB has now had a defensive end selected in back-to-back NFL drafts (Jordan Smith – Jacksonville in 2021).

He had a tremendous three-year stint with the Blazers, earning Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors after leading all C-USA true freshmen in sacks and tackles for loss that season.

As a sophomore, Wright started seven of eight games played in 2020 in compiling 17 tackles, three for loss with one sack, two pass breakups.

This past season, he compiled 46 tackles and 7.5 sacks en route to second team All-Conference USA honors. For his three-year career, Wright tallied 91 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

After talking to the Browns by phone, he enjoyed watching the selection made public on national television among family and friends in Elba.

“Just yelling, happiness, I was in tears, my mama was in tears,” Wright said. “It was just a fun moment, surreal.”

Up until that point, Wright said it was nerve-racking to wait.

“I mean, I was just trying to take my mind off of it and talk to friends as much as I can because I knew it was going to be a stressful night,” Wright said. “I mean, there were times when I got a little anxious and stuff, but it all worked out.”

In an interview with the Dothan Eagle in March, Wright talked about bypassing his senior season to turn professional.

“It was all about the timing, really,” Wright said at the time. “I felt like I had a great season this past year. I didn’t want to worry about any injuries that could happen. I felt like it was time.”

Wright was the first player from Conference USA selected in the 2022 Draft.