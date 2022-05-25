Emerald Coast Golf tour a labor of love for Celano

“What’s it looking like, Geno?” one golfer asked as the rain continued to pour on the Dothan Country Club golf course Wednesday afternoon.

“We might have a window around 2 o’clock,” Geno Celano answered, hoping the golfers gathered would be able to get in some play during the scheduled Dothan Pro-Am Classic.

The phone then rings and Celano answers as another golfer is inquiring about entering a tournament in Tallahassee several weeks down the road.

Such is life for Celano, a one-man show who operates the professional golf circuit he created in 1989 called the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, which has run yearly tournaments in Dothan since 2010.

This week, the 54-hole tournament began with a Pro-Am before the professionals are scheduled to continue the three-day event Thursday and Friday. The golfers did eventually make it out on the course Wednesday around 2 p.m. The scores the professionals have playing with the amateurs Wednesday count towards their three-day total.

“It’s hard because you have to make a decision and you have a lot of people waiting on you, but we’ll make it work,” Celano said of the weather conditions and prediction of more rain Thursday.

It’s all part of what the 65-year-old Celano deals with on a regular basis – whether it’s interruptions from Mother Nature or players opting out at the last minute.

The winner’s check for the tournament this week is $8,000, but the payouts to the ones who don’t win dwindles when players decide to pull out unexpectedly.

“What’s changed through the years more than anything is how small our entry fees were in the beginning to how much we’ve had to increase them during the years,” Celano said. “All of the other tours have raised their fees, so they’re able to pay out more.

“I really hated to continually raise the prices, but through the years I’ve had to increase it. We’re still one of the lowest priced tours out there.”

Celano, a native of Pensacola who now lives in Destin, was 32 and still playing golf professionally when he decided to start a golf circuit.

“We did it primarily to have around the Fort Walton Beach-Destin area,” Celano said. “I was primarily looking for a place where I could run a tour and still play, because I was playing in on mini-tours down around Orlando and traveling around the southeast for a while.”

He got the word out in various ways.

“I was in Orlando and telling people I was going to have a series and I kind of spread the word with some flyers with those guys,” Celano said. “Then I actually put some ads in Golfweek magazine.”

Thus the Emerald Coast Golf Tour was born.

“We started out in April of 1989 and had a 10-week spring and summer series that started in Destin,” Celano said. “Then we went to Mobile and got a couple of sponsors involved. It was a really good spring series.

“My father owned a hotel, and we used to house the guys on the beach. It really went pretty well from the get-go.

“I really didn’t have any intention of making it a career. I just wanted to have it as something to play in, really. But we had some really good players … Alan Pate started playing with us, then Joe Durant … we had a lot of good players.”

Celano was among the better players on his own tour.

“It was pretty cool, actually,” Celano said. “I won one and finished second quite a bit. That was my dream to still keep playing. I never thought this would be a career and be doing it this long, obviously.”

As the duties of running a pro circuit became more demanding, Celano put up his golf clubs as a competitor and concentrated on running the events. He cherishes the people he’s met and relationships developed along the ride.

“The pros and the amateurs in the different places we go … you meet some really good people and develop friendships that you’re going to have for life,” Celano said. “I’ve been in some cities where I didn’t know anything about the city, but eventually I know a lot about the people.”

The Dothan Country Club is a place Celano was well familiar with, having played as a junior golfer in the Press Thornton Future Masters back in the 1970s.

“I know I played when I was 14 and I was top 10,” Celano remembers. “I missed a year because I was hurt and might have played when I was 16 and 17.

“I remember No. 17 being a par 5, but the green was farther back. Then I came back and played in a men’s invitational that they had when I was 19 or 20. I think I even won that or finished second.”

While he’s enjoyed the ride, Celano says next year may be his last running the tour.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that,” Celano said. “I’m definitely putting in this year and I’ve thought about next year. I would say beyond next year is probably doubtful. I think it’s time.”

If so, he wants to go out with a bang.

“Next year I have few possibilities of doing a couple of big tournaments,” Celano said. “I might do a full schedule until June, but just concentrate on just two or three events next year.”

No matter when he closes up shop, Celano is proud of what’s been accomplished.

“It’s been a good avenue,” Celano said. “I’ve seen hundreds of tours start up and fail through the years, so maybe I’m doing something a little right.”