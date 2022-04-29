Enterprise native, former Troy and Houston star Marcus Jones drafted by New England Patriots

Marcus Jones was surrounded by family and friends in his hometown of Enterprise when news of the New England Patriots making him a third round pick Friday night came to fruition.

“It was definitely something that was surreal and definitely something I’ll never forget,” Jones said. “Just dreaming about something like this and having the whole family over here to celebrate this once in a lifetime thing.”

Jones was the 21st pick in the third round of the NFL Draft and 85th player selected overall.

The 2017 Enterprise High graduate who spent a season at Troy before transferring to the University of Houston is a 5-foot-8, 185-pound cornerback who gained the most notoriety for his dazzling play as a kickoff and punt return specialist. He received the national Paul Hornung Award following this past season, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Jones amassed 999 all-purpose yards through receptions, kick returns and punt returns, averaging 76.8 yards per game for the Cougars. He had 510 yards on 15 kick returns, averaging 34 yards an attempt, and earned 374 yards on 26 punts for a 14.4 yard per average, which ranked fourth nationally.

His combined 884 kick and punt return yards ranked third nationally, just three yards behind the second-place total. Jones returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during the season, including a game-winning 100-yard kick return with 30 seconds left to help Houston beat SMU 44-37.

Defensively, he amassed 48 total tackles, 37 solos, averaging 4.0 per game, and intercepted five passes and broke up 13 other passes. He also forced a fumble. Offensively, he caught 10 passes for 109 yards (10.9 yards per reception) with one touchdown.

Jones didn’t have any idea which team would select him.

“It wasn’t like I had one team that was higher than the other,” Jones said.

He was just happy to get the call to the NFL and be able to celebrate the moment with his family.

“They definitely reacted with a lot of excitement because I put in a lot of hard work and dedication just to be able to be in the situation I’m in today,” Jones said.

Jones believes he will fit in well with New England.

“Definitely a systematic organization,” Jones said. “Very coachable guys on the team and I definitely feel like I fit well in that system.

“I’m definitely a guy that likes to be taught things and I definitely feel like it’s a great organization.”

Before transferring to Houston and sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules in 2019, Jones starred at Troy in being named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and was All-Sun Belt second team as both a return specialist and all-purpose player in 2018.

He set the Troy career record with three kickoff returns for touchdowns and tied the NCAA record with two kick return touchdowns in a game against Coastal Carolina. He added a 99-yard return for a touchdown in Troy’s Sun Belt title-clinching win at Arkansas State.

As a senior this past season at Houston, Jones was a first team All-America as a defensive back and named the American Athletic Conference's Special Teams Player of the Year.