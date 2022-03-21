Enterprise native named director of operations for Alabama State Games

The ASF Foundation, home of the Alabama State Games, has announced the promotion of Enterprise native Kelly Kahumoku to the Director of Operations.

Kahumoku participated in the Alabama State Games volleyball and basketball tournaments several times as a young athlete.

Vice president and executive director of the ASF Foundation/Alabama State Games, Dean Kelly said, "Kelly joined us a little over a year ago and has had a tremendous impact on our success since she has arrived.

"Her willingness to take on the role of Director of Operations is huge as she will be directly over our sports programs, internship programs, communication, registration and many other things. She is an extremely capable person who exhibits the characteristics of leadership that we were looking for in this position."

Kahumoku began working for the Alabama State Games in October of 2020 as Director of Communication & Registration.

"I am truly honored, humbled and grateful to help lead our foundation," she said. "Receiving this promotion has been an interesting full-circle moment for me.

"When I was a young athlete, I participated in several of the Games. Working with the ASF Foundation team behind the scenes of the 2021 and 2022 Games near my hometown of Enterprise has been a dream realized for me. I plan to use this new opportunity to perpetuate good and help athletes realize their dreams."

The Alabama State Games return to the Wiregrass with the hosts being the cities of Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark and the counties of Coffee, Dale in Houston June 10-12. For information and registration, go to alagames.com