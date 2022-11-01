Enterprise product, St. Louis Cardinals player Brendan Donovan wins MLB Gold Glove for utility position

Enterprise High baseball standout and St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan was named the Rawlings MLB Gold Glove Award winner for the utility award, it was announced Tuesday night.

Donovan, a 2015 Enterprise graduate, had recently been named a finalist in the National League at the newly created utility position, which honors versatile fielders who succeed at multiple positions.

Donovan played six different defensive positions during the season with the Cardinals with center field, catcher and pitcher the lone positions he didn’t play.

Since his call-up to the majors on April 28, he played 38 games and 264 1/3 innings at second base, 31 games and 189 innings at third base, 20 games and 143 innings in right field, 19 games and 144 in left field, seven games and 52 innings at shortstop and 16 games and 58 innings at first base.

The Atlanta Braves had two players make the list, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried won his fourth straight award for that position and Dansby Swanson won his first as the NL shortstop winner.