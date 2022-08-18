Enterprise State Community College wins first volleyball match

In their first match since restarting the volleyball program after more than 20 years, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils were a winner on Thursday.

Coached by former Houston Academy coach, Vanessa Howell, the Boll Weevils defeated Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in five sets, taking the decisive fifth set 15-10.

Ironically, LBW’s head coach is Janie Wiggins, who was the first coach of ESCC volleyball when the sport was first initiated in 1995.

Enterprise State took the first two sets of Thursday’s match, 25-15, 25-19 before the Saints came marching back, winning the next two, 25-20, 25-18, to set up the decisive fifth set.

Leading ESCC in the win were Tiyanna Preston with 15 kills, two blocks and 16 digs and Jazlyn Sisco with 13 kills, three blocks and 19 digs. Sharide Sykes delivered 33 assists, seven kills and 13 digs and former Providence Christian School star Anna Grace O’Bryan earned 24 digs.