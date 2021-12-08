Enterprise's Marcus Jones wins college football's Paul Hornung Award

“This award means a lot to me,” Jones said in a press release announcing the Paul Hornung Award winner. “I’ve been undersized and overlooked a lot in my life. I just kept my head down and focused on controlling the controllable. Any way I can help the team, I was down for it whether it was extra time spent in meetings or putting in the physical work on the practice field.”

Jones and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award ceremony on March 8, 2022, at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

He is the 12th winner overall of the Paul Hornung Award and the first from a Group of Five conference (American Athletic Conference).

In addition to his Hornung Award, Jones has been named the AAC Specialist of the Year and a second team all-conference selection on defense.

Last year, he was a consensus All-American punt return specialist.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen calls Jones an “elite” player.