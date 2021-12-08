Enterprise's Marcus Jones wins college football's Paul Hornung Award

Former Enterprise High football standout Marcus Jones is now a major award winner.
Karl Schmitt Jr., president and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the Paul Hornung Award, announced on Wednesday that the current Houston Cougar standout was the 2021 winner of the award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.
Jones, a 2017 Enterprise graduate who played at Troy before transferring to Houston in 2019, was productive as a defensive back, a kick and punt returner and as a wide receiver for Houston, which is 10-2 and will play Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl later this month.
The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Jones has amassed 999 all-purpose yards through receptions, kick returns and punt returns, averaging 76.8 yards per game. He has 510 yards on 15 kick returns, averaging a mind-boggling 34 yards an attempt, and has earned 374 yards on 26 punts for a 14.4 yard per average, which ranks fourth nationally.
His combined 884 kick and punt return yards is third nationally, just three yards behind the second-place total. Jones returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during the season, including a game-winning 100-yard kick return with 30 seconds left to help Houston beat SMU 44-37.
Defensively, he has amassed 48 total tackles, 37 solos, averaging 4.0 per game, and has intercepted five passes and broken up 13 other passes. He also has a forced fumble. Offensively, he has caught 10 passes for 109 yards (10.9 yards per reception) with one touchdown.
“This award means a lot to me,” Jones said in a press release announcing the Paul Hornung Award winner. “I’ve been undersized and overlooked a lot in my life. I just kept my head down and focused on controlling the controllable. Any way I can help the team, I was down for it whether it was extra time spent in meetings or putting in the physical work on the practice field.”
Jones and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award ceremony on March 8, 2022, at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
He is the 12th winner overall of the Paul Hornung Award and the first from a Group of Five conference (American Athletic Conference).
In addition to his Hornung Award, Jones has been named the AAC Specialist of the Year and a second team all-conference selection on defense.
Last year, he was a consensus All-American punt return specialist.
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen calls Jones an “elite” player.
“This honor is well-deserved for Marcus,” Holgorsen said in the press release. “His ability to impact games in all three phases undoubtedly makes him the most versatile player in the country. We’re proud to have him in our program these last few years. His combination of intelligence and athleticism makes him elite wherever he lines up.”
The Paul Hornung Award, given annually since 2010, is named after Notre Dame 1956 Heisman winner all-purpose player Paul Hornung, a Louisville native.
A selection committee, comprised of 17 sports journalists and football experts from across the country, picked Jones from among the five finalists who were announced Nov. 17. An online vote powered by Texas Roadhouse accounted for the 18th vote.
The other finalists were Michigan’s Blake Corum, Ball State’s Justin Hall, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams.