Ex-Ashford standout Tullis makes crucial tackle in Jacksonville State win over Florida St.

Tullis knew the time was ripe to make a big play.

“On that play, knowing it was a crucial part of the game, I’m knowing a play has to be made,” Tullis said. “I get the recognition, but what goes unnoticed is my big guys up front – Jackson Luttrell and Anthony Nesby – who just opened that gap so I could shoot it.

“Once I saw the gap open, it’s time to go make the play. You have to make a play in a big-time situation, and that’s what I did.”

Grass lauded Tullis for the play.

“We made a lot of good plays, but for him to have the heads up to shoot that gap and make that tackle … you know they threw the ball the next play on 4th and whatever it was, 2 or 2 ½, and we get the stop there and get the ball back,” Grass said.

The Gamecocks would then drive down the field 97 yards in 11 plays to score and pull within 17-14. After another defensive stop, Jax State would win it on the miraculous touchdown pass to end the game.

Tullis would lead the team in tackles for the game with four solo and three assists.