Coby McNeal, 26-year-old who was part of Ashford Academy’s last senor class in 2015 before the private school closed and was a walk-on player at Colorado State this past season, is now on the roster for the University of Alabama.

Listed as a redshirt sophomore tight end at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, McNeal continues his football journey after spending six years in the Marines before enrolling at Colorado State in January of last year to pursue a business degree.

“After class, I’d walk around the football stadium trying to find someone who looked like a coach or a player to ask them,” McNeal told the Dothan Eagle last August of wanting to try out for the football team. “I knew there were spring tryouts like there are at every school. I just kept walking back and forth in front of the football stadium to find somebody to talk to.

“I happened to see one of the offensive line coaches (Craig Watts, graduate assistant) walking through one day and I sat and talked to him. He got me in touch with someone in player personnel and they told me the date (for tryouts) and stuff like that.”

McNeal was one of 12 walk-ons who tried out for Colorado State last spring and the only one to make the team. According to the Colorado State participation chart, McNeal didn’t see any game action last season.

A native of Dothan, McNeal played football, basketball and baseball at Ashford Academy and earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors for basketball as a senior.

When McNeal was a senior at Ashford Academy, he stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 215 pounds. When he arrived at Colorado State, he was in the 230-pound range and rock solid from his Marine days.

“They asked me what position I played in high school (tight end) and they had a bunch of drills for us to run through,” McNeal said of the process. “The defensive end coach came up to me and asked if I had ever played defensive end. I told him I haven’t. They coached me up and now I’m playing defensive line.”

While he was physically strong and in shape, playing football again didn’t come easy.

“That was really difficult,” McNeal said. “I was still in pretty good shape coming from the Marine Corps to football, but football shape is different from Marine Corps shape, that’s for sure, especially down in the trenches in the D-line.

“It was a pretty rough learning curve especially since I’m coming from not playing football in seven years to a position I’ve never played before and just getting thrown into a D-I program.”

McNeal now continues the efforts at one of the most prestigious football programs in the country as a member of the Crimson Tide.