Dothan native and former Northview football player Izell Reese, who later starred as a defensive back at UAB and in the NFL ranks with Dallas, Buffalo and Denver, understands what it’s like to be somewhat of an unknown just looking for a chance to impress.

Now he’s helping to give high school football players from across the country a chance to shine through his company RCX Sports, which presents the Rivals Combine Series and Football Camp this spring at nine sites, which includes Dothan this Saturday and Sunday.

“I walked on at college … I did not get a scholarship,” Reese said on Friday. “UAB was not D-I when I was there initially. It was like a D-II school and then we moved up to what used to be I-AA and then went to Division I, so I played at three different levels in college.

“I always tell kids it doesn’t matter how you start; it’s how you finish.”

More than 1,000 high school football players have registered for the Dothan combine, which will be held from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Rip Hewes Stadium on Saturday. Several hundred more players – some who have previously registered and 100 more that Reese will invite after Saturday’s combine – will take part in the Izell Reese Football Camp on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“So think NFL Combine: 40-yard dash, broad jump, skill and agility drills,” Reese said of the Saturday set-up. “It gives all the kids a chance to get that test in.

“NAIA schools to D-III to Alabama want to know how these kids are testing.

“We use the same equipment that the NFL Combine is using, so it’s accurate data – even accurate height and weight, so you’re getting true metrics on the kids to display for the scouts.”

The first combine/camp of the spring was held March 11 in Los Angeles. Following the Dothan event, the other sites to follow are Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Dallas and Piscataway, N.J.

Reese, who now lives in Atlanta, wanted to have his hometown of Dothan in the mix and partnered with Visit Dothan and the City of Dothan to give players from throughout the Wiregrass a better chance to be involved. The event is free and players can register on Saturday morning if they haven’t already.

“There are as many registered here as there are in Miami,” Reese said. “There’s 1,200 registered here and 1,200 registered in Miami.

“You do have a random group (of players) who come from way out, but most of these are from the Southeast … from Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia … some kids from the Carolinas,” Reese added in addition to many players from Alabama.

He says both days can be beneficial to the players.

“Every kid who comes to the combine is like, ‘Hey, am I going to get an invited to come back on Sunday?’” Reese said. “It’s a big deal to get invited back to that next day to be a part of the camp.”

The camp on Sunday will be run a bit different than the combine.

“We film the kids in different drills,” Reese said. “It is one-on-one … it is football … so you have O-line versus the D-line. Sometimes a kid that is unknown and he’s going against a kid who already has 20 offers, and now everybody wants to know about that kid that was going against that 5-star player.

“Division I coaches cannot be here, so what we do is take all the combine data and then the camp I run on Sunday when I video all the drills and then I send it out to college coaches of all levels.”

More information can be found on the website www.rivalscampseries.com