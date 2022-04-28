Former Enterprise star Donovan earns first hit as big leaguer with Cardinals

It took four games, but former Enterprise High standout Brendan Donovan has earned his first major league hit.

The 2015 EHS graduate singled to right field off Arizona’s Tyler Holton in the bottom of the eighth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 8-3 win Thursday night over the Diamondbacks at Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis.

Donovan, who was called up by the Cardinals on Monday, had entered as a defensive replacement at first base for Paul Goldschmidt in the top of the eighth before batting in the bottom half. The single came on a 0-1 pitch.

Prior to Thursday, Donovan had only three plate appearances, going 0-for-2 on Tuesday and 0-for-1 on Wednesday. He appeared in Monday’s game as a pinch runner and scored.