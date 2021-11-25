Former Enterprise star Marcus Jones a Paul Hornung finalist

The standout season for former Enterprise High standout and current Houston Cougar star Marcus Jones hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The senior cornerback and return specialist at Houston was named last week as one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.
The award, given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission, is named after Notre Dame 1956 Heisman Winner all-purpose player Paul Hornung.
The other finalists are Michigan’s Blake Corum, Ball State’s Justin Hall, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams.
Jones, a 2017 Enterprise graduate who played at Troy before transferring to Houston in 2019, has been productive as a defensive back, a kick and punt returner and as a wide receiver for Houston, which is 10-1 and ranked 19th in the country.
The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Jones has accounted for touchdowns in three different ways – kick return, punt return and receiving, and has been a thorn to opposing quarterbacks at cornerback.
He has returned 10 kickoffs for 369 yards (36.9 average) with two TDs, including a game-winning 100-yarder with 30 seconds left in a 44-37 win over SMU. He has also 23 punt returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns.
His 14.3 average on punt returns ranks third nationally and his kick return average would rank second if he had enough qualifying attempts. His combined 699 kick and punt return yards rank fifth nationally.
Defensively, Jones has five interceptions, eight pass break-ups and 44 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Offensively, he has caught 10 passes for 409 yards with one TD and has even rushed the ball twice for four yards.
The Hornung Award will be presented in January. A committee of 17 selectors along with an 18th vote from fans will select the winner. Fans can cast their vote at www.louisvillesports.org/paul-hornung/.
Last year’s winner was Alabama’s Davonta Smith and the 2019 winner was Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden.