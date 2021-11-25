Former Enterprise star Marcus Jones a Paul Hornung finalist

The standout season for former Enterprise High standout and current Houston Cougar star Marcus Jones hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The senior cornerback and return specialist at Houston was named last week as one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.

The award, given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission, is named after Notre Dame 1956 Heisman Winner all-purpose player Paul Hornung.

The other finalists are Michigan’s Blake Corum, Ball State’s Justin Hall, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams.

Jones, a 2017 Enterprise graduate who played at Troy before transferring to Houston in 2019, has been productive as a defensive back, a kick and punt returner and as a wide receiver for Houston, which is 10-1 and ranked 19th in the country.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Jones has accounted for touchdowns in three different ways – kick return, punt return and receiving, and has been a thorn to opposing quarterbacks at cornerback.

He has returned 10 kickoffs for 369 yards (36.9 average) with two TDs, including a game-winning 100-yarder with 30 seconds left in a 44-37 win over SMU. He has also 23 punt returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns.