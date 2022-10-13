Former FSU golfer learning ropes as rookie

Coming out of college at Florida State, John Pak was considered a rising star entering the professional golf ranks.

As a senior for the Seminoles in 2021, Pak earned three NCAA Division I national player of the year awards – Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award and Fred Haskins Award – becoming only the sixth player in history to sweep the three major honors.

The college All-American won eight individual tournament titles during his four years at FSU and earned status on the Korn Ferry Tour right out of the gate, but that’s where things slowed down as he struggled somewhat during his first pro season.

“I think the Korn Ferry Tour is the ultimate grind,” Pak said. “You know, week-in and week-out you’re playing against some really good players. I think it’s a big life adjustment going from college to the Korn Ferry Tour and that’s something I’m still struggling with.”

This week, Pak has been in Dothan playing at Highland Oaks with 79 other golfers trying to earn a spot back on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit a step below the PGA Tour. The top 19 players and ties when the second stage of the four-round qualifying school tournament concludes Friday will advance to the final stage.

“This is probably the most stressful week of the year," Pak said. "I just have to keep playing my game and keep my head on straight.”

Pak turned in his best round of the week Thursday with a 3-under par 69, but still needs a strong final round to advance following rounds of 70 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday. He was right on the cut line entering the third round.

“I found out distance control is so important out here,” Pak said of the course. “Especially with the rain last night, wedges are spinning and it was really tough to control."

Life on the professional circuit has been an adjustment for Pak that reaches far past the golf course.

“It’s a lot of traveling and you’ve got to figure out a way to make yourself enjoy it,” Pak said. “You have a bad week and you’re down quite a bit of money.

“I try not to think about it that way, but it’s hard, you know? I bet you all the guys say they don’t want to think about it, but all of them do. Even on the PGA Tour some of those guys struggle with the money.”

Pak says some veterans are willing to offer advice to the rookies.

“There have been a few guys, for sure,” Pak said. “It is a little more cut throat than college golf. There are guys that do help, but in the back of your head you know they do want to beat you badly.”

He understands there is a thin line from the players on the Korn Ferry Tour and those on the PGA Tour.

“Course knowledge is huge,” Pak said. “They (PGA golfers) play the same courses over and over again. A lot of these (Korn Ferry) guys can hit just as good as the guys on tour, but they (PGA pros) make putts, they chip it good, they do the little things really well.”

The mental part of it is perhaps tougher than the physical aspects

“I’ve been struggling a little bit,” Pak said. “I dealt with a little injury in the summer – my wrists were bothering me. It’s tough to be going from where I was (status on Korn Ferry) back to here (Q-School), but the way I look at it, it’s another opportunity because I can get back to where I was.”

Pak says he doesn’t plan to play more aggressive on Friday.

“I think from my standpoint, I’ve always believed in myself, so if I just play like I always do, good scores will come,” Pak said.

Asked if he had a back-up plan if things don’t go well on Friday, Pak responded, “Ah, I’m not sure. I haven’t thought about that. I’m just keeping it right in front of myself doing what I do.”