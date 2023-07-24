Born in Dothan and living in the Baptist Bottom neighborhood near downtown until moving to Florida when he was 9 years old, former University of Georgia football standout Decory Bryant once thought he’d be suiting up for the Auburn Tigers.

“I spent most of my summers in Dothan, although we moved away to Orlando,” said Bryant, who played cornerback and kick returner for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s. “Most all of my family still stays here in Dothan and in parts of Houston County.”

Bryant was at the K7 Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Friday and relayed the story about almost signing with Auburn after catching the eye of then Auburn defensive coordinator “Brother” Bill Oliver during a football camp on the Plains.

“He watched me at the camp and coached me up and Auburn offered me a scholarship on the spot,” Bryant said. “Not a lot of people knew who I was as far as playing football – mostly they knew me as a baseball player. I started playing football in the eighth grade.”

He said Oliver told him about another defensive back he coached in college that reminded him of Bryant.

“Bill Oliver pulls me off to the side and says, ‘Hey, I want to offer you a scholarship and I want to tell you a couple of things,’” Bryant recalls. “He said, ‘There’s a guy that I coached at the University of Alabama that you remind me of.’ I said, ‘Well who is this guy?’ He’s like, ‘I coached this guy named Antonio Langham.

“And he said, ‘You remind me of Antonio.’ He said, ‘If you give me a chance to coach you, I’m going to make you an NFL star.’”

Bryant did a little research to find out about Langham, who was a star at Alabama (1990-94) and played cornerback seven years in the NFL.

“So I went home and started looking at this guy Antonio Langham, and thought, ‘Oh, this guy is amazing,’” Bryant said. “So I was like, ‘Hey, if I have an opportunity to play for Brother Bill Oliver, I’m all for it and I’ll have a chance to go back home (state of Alabama) and play in front of my family.’ Unfortunately it didn’t work out that way, but I did have a chance to play in the SEC.”

The reason Bryant would take a different college path was because then Auburn head coach Terry Bowden resigned under pressure following a 1-5 start in the 1998 season.

“I accepted the scholarship to go to Auburn University and I was actually going, but there were a couple of issues that came up with the coaching staff at the time,” Bryant said. “Terry Bowden was the head coach at the time and he ended up being let go.

“Brother Bill Oliver was going to step in at that time and possibly become the head coach. It was Brother Bill Oliver and Will Muschamp, who at the time was a grad assistant for Auburn. If those guys would have stayed, I more than likely would have went to Auburn University.

“But a new coach was brought into Auburn (Tommy Tuberville) and he didn’t really recruit me; he didn’t know me. So I felt like it probably wasn’t a good idea to go to a school where the coach didn’t know you, so I ended up deciding to go to the University of Georgia.”

It proved to be a good choice for Bryant, who became a standout with a future in the NFL appearing to be on the horizon before his neck was seriously injured while being tackled during his senior season while returning a kick in a game against UAB in October of 2003.

“It was a bad accident,” Bryant said. “At the time I didn’t realize the severity of it and I was still moving around.

“Once I went to the hospital, they were like, ‘Hey, you need to be still.’ Then they said that my spinal cord was compressed, so the spinal fluid wasn’t even there. I was very close to being paralyzed.”

His football career was suddenly over.

“I had to change my mindset and make sure I finished up my degree, which I did, and then just get out there in the real world and give my best effort to be successful and live a good life,” Bryant said.

He has done that. Bryant is now a successful business lending specialist in Orlando.

“My health is fair … as fair as it’s going to be,” Bryant said. “I did have a neck surgery.”

He heard about the K7 Foundation while participating in an autograph signing event in Georgia two weeks ago and decided he wanted to be involved.

“I’m going to be coming back to Dothan every year to be part of everything they have going on … the autograph signing, the golf tournament and football camps … just to continue to be part of the community since this is where I was born,” Bryant said.