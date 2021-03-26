 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Marianna star Mathis cut by Phillies
0 comments

Former Marianna star Mathis cut by Phillies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Mathis

Jeff Mathis

Former Marianna standout Jeff Mathis was cut by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have been given a contract paying $1.8 million while in the major leagues.

Mathis, a catcher who was a first-round draft pick in 2001, has a long major league career with stops with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2005-11), the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), the Miami Marlins (2013-16), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-18) and the Texas Rangers (2019-20).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert