Former Marianna star Mathis cut by Phillies

Former Marianna standout Jeff Mathis was cut by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have been given a contract paying $1.8 million while in the major leagues.

Mathis, a catcher who was a first-round draft pick in 2001, has a long major league career with stops with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2005-11), the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), the Miami Marlins (2013-16), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-18) and the Texas Rangers (2019-20).