Former Maryland golfer Knade works on mental aspects of game

Former University of Maryland golfer Peter Knade, playing this week in the PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks, believes what’s going on between the ears is as important as the physical aspects of golf.

“I think it’s pretty much everything” Knade said of the mental approach to the game. “I feel like I’m pretty calm on the golf course. Honestly, that’s one thing I’ve worked on recently … just kind of picking up on my own tendencies and trying to pace myself when I’m out on the golf course.

“In between shots, really trying to stay in the present and not walk real fast up hills and get my heart rate up and stuff like that. Just things you can do between shots that really affect how your performance is during a shot.

“I’d say like 90 percent of what goes into hitting a golf shot has nothing to do with actually swinging the club. I’m trying to keep it as level as possible and I’m trying to keep my mind occupied while I’m between shots.

“Whether it’s like on the 9 green today (Tuesday), which was my 8th hole of the day, I’m looking for shapes in the clouds or popping in some sunflower seeds … just something to keep you active and engaged in the present that might not have anything to do with playing golf.”

While most golfers spend the majority of their time practicing, Knade finds time to read about it as well.

“I read a lot of golf psychology books … taking a little tidbits from each that I’ve read. A lot of it is applying some of that to my own experiences.”

Knade has been on the professional circuit just more than a year after being an All-Big Ten second team member in 2019 and named to Big Ten preseason honors 2017, 2018 and 2019 during his career at Maryland.

“It’s a little different, but I feel like college golf prepared me well for it,” Knade said of being a pro. “I knew there were some areas of my game I needed to work on and so really for the last year I’ve been working on making those weaknesses strengths.

“I had a pretty good map planned out of what I needed to do to take my game to the next level. There really haven’t been many surprises.”

The native of Easton, Maryland, realized at a young age that golf was something he wanted to seriously pursue.

“When I was at other sports practices growing up, and I was like swinging my lacrosse stick like it was a golf club the first warm day in April, that’s when I figured out that maybe I should be at a golf course instead,” Knade said. “So it kind of happened naturally where I fell more and more in love with it as I got older and as I got better.”

Playing the sport for a living was the ultimate goal.

“In the back of my mind I always wanted to play on the PGA Tour since I was a young kid,” Knade said. “That’s never really changed and then just kind of checking off the boxes as I moved up from junior golf, to college golf and high-level amateur golf and into pro golf now and seeing some success there. The seed was planted early on, but checking boxes along the way helped a lot just knowing it was within reach.”

The first year on the pro circuit hasn’t come without some monetary concerns.

“Honestly, that’s probably been the most stressful part of pro golf … trying to figure out how to pay for it all,” Knade said. “I’ve been lucky to have some support from people who really believe in my ability. But it (money) goes quickly.”

He trains and currently lives in St. Simons Island, Ga.

“I’ve been very fortunate to live with some family friends of mine who took me in and have been allowing me to use their guest room for the last year,” Knade said. “That’s been really, really awesome. That’s one huge expense I don’t have to worry about.”

Knade believes talent-wise he has what it takes to find success in time.

“I’ve always been a really good ball striker and I’ve always driven the ball really well,” Knade said. “Over the past year, putting and chipping have become a real strength of mine. It used to not be that way.

“I didn’t exactly have the resources to really work on it all year round, but now I do and it’s totally changed the way I look at my game.”

As he says, the difference in those on the PGA Tour and those trying to get there is razor thin.

“Nobody is going to hit the golf ball perfect all of the time, so you really have to have your short game to back you up occasionally,” Knade said.