Former Providence Christian golfer Calum Masters returns home as a pro

“There’s definitely a factor of being more comfortable because you know where all the slopes are on the greens,” Masters said. “You can see a pin and you know exactly what’s around it, basically, so there’s no second-guessing there.

“Still, there are pins I’ve never seen before, so even knowing where the slopes are, you still have to really pay attention to where those pins are. We don’t see those throughout the year. This is really the only week or time we’ll see pins that are right on ridges or just over ridges.”

He understands the competition level is greater every step of the way on the pro level and there is a fine line between those on the smaller tours and those who have reached the PGA Tour.

“It’s usually coming down to who’s wedging and putting it,” Masters said. “When you look at the guys on the (PGA) Tour, those guys are wedging it and putting it like crazy. That’s probably the biggest difference.”

While disappointed in his round Wednesday, Masters knows there is plenty of golf left to be played.