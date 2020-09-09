Former Providence Christian star Elizabeth Dowd earns Gulf South Conference Second Team All-Decade honor in volleyball

Former Providence Christian athletic standout Elizabeth Dowd said God gave her special gifts as a volleyball player.
Those special gifts have resulted in her earning many honors for a sport -- that in her words --“will always hold a special place in my heart.’”
The latest honor came this summer when the 2013-16 Shorter University star was named a Gulf South Conference Second Team All-Decade (2010-19) honoree in volleyball. Dowd, also a high school standout in basketball and soccer, played outside hitter for Shorter.
“It is a true honor,” Dowd said. “There are so many talented and successful players on that list and I am just ecstatic to be included on that list with them. Purely an honor and much to my surprise.”
The conference selected nine players to the first team, nine to the second team and five honorable mention honorees. Dowd was the lone player among the 23 selections from Shorter, a NCAA Division-II program in Rome, Ga.
“I have to credit my teammates at the time, Jon Mosley, who was the head coach at Shorter University when I was there, and (assistant coach) Nole Carper,” Dowd said. “It was really all those players and coaches that played a role in me getting that honor. I am happy to represent all of them, the team and the university.”
While playing at Shorter, Dowd was a three-time First Team All-GSC selection (2014-16) and a 2016 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention. She also earned 2015 Gulf South Conference All-Tournament Team honors.
A 5-foot-8 outside hitter, Dowd finished her career fourth all-time on Shorter’s school record for kills with 1,164 and third all-time in digs with 1,665. Playing in 449 sets overall, she averaged 2.65 per kills per set and 3.78 digs per set. She also delivered 117 aces and 150 blocks in her career.
In addition to her success on the court, she was a three-time member of the Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll and was nominated after her senior year for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award which recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.
“Outside of the comradery with the team and coaches, which was most special to me, probably being recognized as All-American Honorable Mention meant a lot to me and it was a good way to end my career,” Dowd said of her top highlights while at Shorter.
Dowd, however, didn’t stop playing volleyball after her eligibility was complete at Shorter.
After graduating in May 2017 with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, she continued to play, going outside of the United States to Brazil and overseas to England.
She was first invited in June of 2017 to play for a team of NCAA Division-II players to represent the USA in Brazil. Later that summer she was invited to play for the USA BIP Midwest Team at the European Global Challenge in Persia. She played outside hitter for both groups and some as the defensive specialist at the Global Challenge.
The latter event was an international tournament that had Youth or/or Junior National Teams from Russia, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Denmark.
It was during the Global challenge that she met David Goodchild, head coach of Northumbria University in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
“He came to me and offered me a volleyball scholarship with the opportunity for graduate school,” Dowd said.
At the time, Dowd had been accepted for graduate school in physical therapy at Belmont University in Nashville, but she decided the opportunity to play volleyball overseas while in graduate school was too good to pass up.
So she joined the Northumbria University team in January of 2018 – in the middle of its season which runs from September to March. She also began playing for Durham University of the National Volleyball League.
“I played for Northumbria University in the BUCS league (British University and Colleges Sport) and played for another college called Durham in the NVL (National Volleyball League), like a semi-pro league playing against teams from all over England and Scotland,” Dowd said. “During the week I played with Northumbria and the college leagues then on the weekend played with the national league. You didn’t have to be in school to play on those teams in that league.”
She played for both programs the last two and a half years, mostly in the outside hitter position for Northumbria and at the libero spot with Durham. She returned to the United States this past March after finishing her Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy.
While with Northumbria, she earned the BUCS league’s best receiving honor in 2017-18 with a 2.00 reception rating, making only two receive errors in 54 total reception attempts over 11 sets played. In the most recent season of 2019-20, while playing for Durham, she matched that with another 2.00 rating, making just five errors in 90 attempts over 20 sets.
She was also a part of some successful teams. In her first season of 2017-2018, she helped Northumbria to the National League regular season, National League Cup and BUCS (University League) titles. She also was part of Durham’s second-place finish in the NVL playoffs.
In 2018-19, Dowd was part of two teams that made it to the finals and finished in second place.
Her Durham team was scheduled to play this past March in the finals of the NVL Cup before it was cancelled by COVID-19.
Currently living in Dothan, Dowd plans to move to North Carolina in January where her fiancé, Michael McFadden, a U.S. Army graduate, is stationed. The two had to postpone their wedding twice because of COVID-19-related issues, but hope to have it in January in Orlando.
“I am only where I am today by God’s grace and I am so thankful for the volleyball opportunities He gave me from high school to playing abroad at the semi pro/graduate level,” Dowd said, reflecting on her volleyball career. “My family was an incredible source of support and encouragement during my whole career. A big thanks to my teammates and coaches, particularly head coach Bill Oldfield, for making my time at PCS so fulfilling and special.”
She added, “I thank my family and fiancé for their ongoing encouragement and support through all of my volleyball endeavors. They always encouraged me to work my hardest to and to keep pursuing volleyball opportunities.
“Volleyball has been one of my biggest loves and adventures. The sport will always hold a special place in my heart and all the people I met along the way.”
